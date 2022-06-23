Does Function Of Beauty’s Custom Hair Care Live Up To The Hype? I Tried It Twice (Just To Be Sure)

If you're game to try any at-home skin trend, chances are microneedling is on your list. The tool that’s used (called a derma roller) is covered in teeny, tiny needles, and can help with everything from unwanted acne scarring to increasing collagen production to encouraging better product absorption. But dermatologist Karan Lal tells Elite Daily that the products you use after microneedling really matter, with a hyaluronic acid serum being key. The best hyaluronic acid serums for microneedling are gentle formulas made with pure hyaluronic acid (sometimes also called sodium hyaluronate), and don’t contain other active ingredients that pose the risk of irritation. "Avoid vitamin C and retinol for 48 hours, as these can cause burning, redness, irritation, and peeling," Dr. Lal cautions.
