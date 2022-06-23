ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Does Function Of Beauty’s Custom Hair Care Live Up To The Hype? I Tried It Twice (Just To Be Sure)

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me get one thing out of the way: I will purchase any product with my name on it, and I have been susceptible to doing so since I bought a keychain with my moniker painted on a grain of rice during a middle school field trip. So, when I first...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Say Goodbye To Strawberry Legs With Billie's New $7 Exfoliating Bar Soap

Please say hello to a new soap bar from Billie that’s going to change your shaving game. Billie’s Body Buffer Pre-Shave Exfoliating Bar is a vegan $7 soap bar that, when used before you shave, helps prevent dry skin, bumps, strawberry legs, and ingrown hairs (aka the bane of my existence). Since summer, for me at least, means shaving way more frequently, this skin-protective Buffer Bar couldn’t have launched at a better time.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums For Microneedling

If you're game to try any at-home skin trend, chances are microneedling is on your list. The tool that’s used (called a derma roller) is covered in teeny, tiny needles, and can help with everything from unwanted acne scarring to increasing collagen production to encouraging better product absorption. But dermatologist Karan Lal tells Elite Daily that the products you use after microneedling really matter, with a hyaluronic acid serum being key. The best hyaluronic acid serums for microneedling are gentle formulas made with pure hyaluronic acid (sometimes also called sodium hyaluronate), and don’t contain other active ingredients that pose the risk of irritation. "Avoid vitamin C and retinol for 48 hours, as these can cause burning, redness, irritation, and peeling," Dr. Lal cautions.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Is Personalized Skin Care Really Better?

In 2019, personalized beauty really started to boom. Many of these customizable beauty brands began harnessing AI software to help give consumers a unique shopping experience specifically tailored to them. This trend only increased in 2020 when stores closed down, and the year after that, and so on. Now, personalized beauty brands are aplenty, but do they actually provide a better experience?
SKIN CARE
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

How often should you poop in a day?

However gross it may sound; pooping is a necessity of life that one cannot ignore. Your poop can indicate if you're getting enough fibre and water in your diet, as well as whether your digestive tract is processing food too rapidly or too slowly. Additionally, persistent changes in bowel habits or the nature of your excrement may indicate a medical ailment that has to be treated.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Dunkin’s $3 Cold Brew Deal Is Exactly What Your Iced Coffee Habit Needs

Even if you’re a member of the “cold-brew-even-when-its-cold” camp, you have to admit that cold brews taste best in the summer — especially when you get yours at a discount. If you don’t believe me, you’ll just have to test the theory for yourself, because Dunkin’s $3 cold brew summer deal is keeping the caffeine flowing all summer long. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

The 5 Best Shampoos For Hair Breakage & Loss, According To A Derm

Hair requires regular care to stay healthy — but for those who experience breakage and hair loss, that can feel difficult. Cue the best shampoos for hair breakage and loss, which may be able to help the growth process along. According to a dermatologist, moisturizing, non-damaging ingredients are the key to effective hair-growth shampoos.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

I’m Still Making Sense Of Khloé Saying Pantry Organization Is A Turn On

Khloé Kardashian is the latest star to take on the Hot Ones interview challenge. “It's the show with hot questions and even hotter wings,” host Sean Evans said at the start of their video. Let’s just say things definitely got spicy during the June 23 episode, when Khloé began flirting with Evans over — wait for it — kitchen pantries.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

TikTokers Are Using This $4 Beauty Product To Revolutionize Their Mascara Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mascara is the perfect way to make your eyes pop by adding volume and length to your lashes. Picture this, though: you’re almost ready to head out the door, and all you have left is to apply mascara — but it leaves a smudge and ruins your look. There are few things more annoying than when you’re almost ready to go but have to do makeup repair before heading out because your mascara has left an unwanted mark.
MAKEUP
Fatherly

What Does Beard Oil Do Anyway?

If you take pride in your beard, you should be using beard oil. Period. “Beard oil is a great compliment for keeping your beard looking healthy and shiny as well as decreasing any itching that comes with growing a new beard,” says New York City barber and men’s grooming expert Jason Biggs of Babe of Brooklyn. But how do you use beard oil, exactly? There’s a fair amount to unpack here — and with the help of Biggs, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Proof

The Best Natural Skin Care in 2022

There’s no better feeling than when you find the perfect balance of natural skin care and ingredients you love. Not even finding a new favorite show to binge on Sling TV. Our list of the best natural skin care in 2022 will act as your guide, whether you’re a vegan yourself or simply conscientious about the products you use.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

‘Clean’ Beauty Means A Whole Lot Of Nothing — So Keep Your Money

What does the word 'clean' mean to you? Perhaps, post-pandemic, it's an extra squeeze of hand sanitiser on the train. Maybe you use it to describe making healthier diet choices. But when it comes to beauty, the term has become a serious buzzword of late. 'Clean' is a word used...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

Should you cut your own hair?

Can “micro-trimming” your split ends make your hair stronger and longer, and help you cut down on trips to the hairdresser?. Split ends, caused by the hair shaft becoming brittle and weak – often from heat styling or chemical processing – are incredibly annoying and very common. In fact, I once found a strand of hair with seven split ends: it was like finding a four-leaf clover – except it wasn’t.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed

These days, there are only a few indicators we're not living in The Good Place's Bad Place. I cling to evidence of people doing right by the world, grassroots organizations making inroads, and, in the beauty industry, the surge of products that consciously avoid hormone-disrupting ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and some sunscreen filters. Change can happen, if enough people demand it — and the end result is something glorious, like Josie Maran's Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33.
SKIN CARE

