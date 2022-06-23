Does Function Of Beauty’s Custom Hair Care Live Up To The Hype? I Tried It Twice (Just To Be Sure)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mascara is the perfect way to make your eyes pop by adding volume and length to your lashes. Picture this, though: you’re almost ready to head out the door, and all you have left is to apply mascara — but it leaves a smudge and ruins your look. There are few things more annoying than when you’re almost ready to go but have to do makeup repair before heading out because your mascara has left an unwanted mark.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO