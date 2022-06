Did you have Kris Jenner running for president on your 2022 bingo card? In a surprising TikTok on June 24, the momager seemingly made the big announcement, only to fool everyone with a hilarious twist ending. Posing in front of a bold blue background with her arms crossed, Jenner looked determined to get your vote. Large white and red letters read “Kris Jenner 2024 Presidential Candidate” — you read that right: presidential candidate. While it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has expressed plans to run for president, running the country don’t seem to actually be in Kris Jenner’s plans. Before things got too serious, the presidential poster abruptly switched to a video of Kris dancing to a chipmunk-like rendition of “Lady Marmalade.” Yup — Kris Jenner is finally in on the #Krissed meme that’s been taking over TikTok, and she knew exactly how to use it.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO