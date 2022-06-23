ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York officials, police and prosecutors decry Supreme Court gun ruling

By Janelle Griffith
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials, prosecutors and police officers in New York warned Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a concealed-carry provision in the state would put citizens at further risk of gun violence. In a landmark ruling on a Second Amendment case, the high court on Thursday struck...

Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
NBC News

Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

The Supreme Court has struck down a New York law that required showing a special need, beyond a general desire for self defense, to get a permit for carrying a concealed gun in public. The decision, by a vote of 6 to 3, will have an immediate impact on New York and five other states with similar restrictions.June 23, 2022.
NBC News

Birth control restrictions could follow abortion bans, experts say

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could pave the way for states to restrict access to certain contraceptives, two legal experts said. Ahead of Friday, 13 states had trigger laws designed to go into effect and outlaw abortion after a Roe reversal. Such bans are now in place in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota, and are expected soon in Mississippi, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Bans in Idaho and Tennessee could follow in 30 days, and Texas shortly after that.
