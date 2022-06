SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop on June 23, resulting in the arrest of a woman on multiple charges. Carrie Anne King was known to have warrants with the Scottsboro Police Department for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. Officers also discovered that King was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

