ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gK6E20b00

Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp were at a bit of a career crossroads when they manifested Marcel, a one-inch-tall seashell with a tiny voice and a big heart.

Slate had recently been let go from “Saturday Night Live” after one season and wasn’t sure if she’d get another chance to do comedy professionally again. Fleischer-Camp, meanwhile, had dreams of directing but nothing had stuck yet and he was feeling stalled. It was in this time of uncertainty that they found themselves at a wedding, sharing a hotel room with about five other people to save money. Slate started speaking in a little, funny voice.

Add a forgotten promise to make a short film for a friend’s comedy show, $6 of raw materials from a corner bodega and some DIY stop-motion filmmaking, and 48 hours later “ Marcel the Shell With Shoes On ” was born. When they put it on YouTube in 2010, it went viral. Pretty soon after Hollywood came calling. The feature film, a documentary-style portrait of Marcel, his grandmother Connie, who is voiced by Isabella Rossellini, and his search for his lost family, opens in limited release Friday and expands July 15.

It was anything but an easy or straightforward path to the big screen, however. In the 12 years since that moment of inspiration, Slate and Fleischer-Camp were married and divorced. And they’d quickly come to realize that what they wanted out of a Marcel movie and what the big Hollywood studios wanted were very different things.

“All of those ideas were centered on grafting Marcel onto a more familiar tentpole action-adventure franchise,” Fleischer-Camp said. “I remember one studio suggested that we partner him with John Cena and they, like, fight crime or whatever.”

Slate was not interested in compromising either.

“I have a very low tolerance level for changing my own stuff just so that it can be produced or released or whatever,” Slate said. “At the end of everything, the art is actually all that we have. It’s so weird to give it away on meager terms just to say that someone’s putting the movie out.”

Still, the dream of a Marcel movie lived on and even bloomed in the clarity they got from the misbegotten studio ideas. Eventually they found a partner that would be supportive of their vision to keep Marcel small in A24.

“It was so obvious that the way to make this movie was to paint a very dignified portrait of Marcel in a documentary style, to tell a really personal and honest story about grief,” Fleischer-Camp said. “What was wrong with all those other ideas was they were trying to blow it out. And Marcel does not need to be blown out. He’s already tiny in a blown out, oversize world.”

But they’d have to scale it up in some ways to make a feature and so they enlisted Kirsten Lepore, a stop-motion specialist they’d met on the film festival circuit, to be the animation director overseeing a team of some 50 people. They tried to keep it as DIY-feeling as possible, but some compromises had to be made. First, Lepore hired a team of professional stop-motion animators. She was shocked to hear how Fleischer-Camp had made the shorts by himself (by editing down one continuous take instead of putting together shots of still photography).

“When it is stop motion, no matter what you do, you still are going to retain a lot of that charm because it’s a real object moving around,” Lepore said.

And then there was the question of the shell itself. Though they wanted to mimic the short and use a real snail shell, she said the hunt was surprisingly impossible. Instead, they settled on using a 3D print, which still had to be customized to capture the intricacies and skin-like translucency of a shell.

They also had to shoot the entire movie twice after the audio was fully recorded—once in live action and once in stop motion. Lepore herself was there for both, holding a model of Marcel in the live-action shots so that the cinematographer could get the lighting and focus right.

“People know that the stop motion process is slow, but I think they don’t realize, like, how slow,” Lepore said. “It would take one animator working on a stage an entire day to do a shot that was five, maybe 10 seconds long.”

When Fleischer-Camp looks back at the earliest days of Marcel, he knew that they had something special even then.

“People always ask me if I knew that it was like going to go viral. And it sounds so arrogant, but I was like, ‘I kind of did,’” Fleischer-Camp said. “People really connect with this little character.”

For Slate, Marcel and his utter sincerity, innocence and wisdom was an expression of things she was feeling but didn’t quite know how to communicate at the time — at least as herself.

“Looking back, I think I was so underneath a pile of feelings that were like shame and exhaustion and disillusionment and frustration and indignance and anger. I just really didn’t want to be separated from other, more beautiful feelings and easier to feel or display feelings of sweetness and self-worth and being funny,” Slate said.

“I haven’t always had the easiest time showing feelings that are unfun to have or see. Starting to talk in this tiny little voice seemed to me, even if it felt abstract to other people, a nice way to put everything together and use Marcel as, like, a crucible for all of those feelings.”

And now they hope the film will connect with audiences, too.

“It's really funny and it's a story that will really excite you and touch you and make you feel alive,” Slate said. “And we made it like that on purpose.”

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Rossellini
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
John Cena
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Shoes#Documentary Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy