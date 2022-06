It’s hard to miss all the headlines about “The Great Resignation,” the unprecedented mass exodus of American workers from their jobs. Did the pandemic shorten everyone’s fuse? Or did it spur real reflection? My team and I ran a study to find out, discovering that what workers across industries and levels want most is to grow, know they have impact, and feel they belong. Businesses are losing dream teams, not malcontents. So if your own company is currently bleeding talent, it might be time to look in the mirror.

ECONOMY ・ 25 DAYS AGO