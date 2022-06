Vape nation is at risk of becoming a failed state. On Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling its e-cigs in the US. The FDA’s decision, which is not very dank of them, followed a nearly two-year review of Juul’s products and is the regulator’s most severe move to crack down on vaping yet. The investigation found that Juul’s benefit as a lower-risk alternative to cigarettes for adult smokers does not outweigh its part in the teen vaping epidemic. According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf, products like Juul’s “played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO