Former Big Rapids mayor Tom Hogenson honored during Senior Enrichment Day

Three area Vietnam Veterans, Richard Ellis and Victoria Ellis of Clare [and her Guardian] and Ray Aldrich of Evart [and his Guardian] were all part of the first in the nation to take part in an all-Vietnam Veterans flight to Washington DC last week. They traveled with their “Guardians Leicia Romubio and Don Griffin, who are also veterans. The four Clare vets are also all members of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558. Aldrich is a member of the Evart American Legion Post.

CLARE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO