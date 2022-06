TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tesla Gigafactory in East Travis County may soon get a tunnel nearby made by another Elon Musk venture, The Boring Company. According to a site plan application filed on June 21, a private access tunnel is being planned near the Tesla Gigafactory. Not much else about the project is known, besides the fact that it is being called "Colorado River Connector Tunnel" with the applicant "proposing private access tunnel along with associated improvements."

