Increased military presence will be at Camp Shelby this summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The areas surrounding Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Camp McCain Training Center will see an increase in military presence, traffic, and activity throughout the summer months.

Camp Shelby will host active, guard, and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil and federal law enforcement agencies. Camp McCain will be used for commanders to exercise small-unit tactics and enhance critical skills for numerous Army specialties.

Leaders said the public should expect to see more military personnel in the community and increased traffic around the installations, as well as an increase in aircraft operations and convoys of military equipment on public highways.

Neighbors are asked to maintain a safe distance when passing convoys and avoid weaving in and out of convoys or “cutting off” convoy vehicles – military equipment is significantly heavier than privately-owned

automobiles and takes longer to stop safely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.