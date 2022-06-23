My Style: MuMu x Barbie Sleepover PJ Set

She’s a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world! Earlier this week, fans caught another behind-the-scenes glimpse at Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie as Margot Robbie, the actress portraying the film’s eponymous doll, and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, were spotted on set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 22.The pair were sporting matching, western-inspired costumes perfect for their Mattel characters.Scroll down to see the twosome in costume!Robbie rocked a monochrome hot pink set with star details, consisting of a fitted vest with silver buttons and a pair of flared, lace-up, disco pants. She completed the costume with a...
Comments / 0