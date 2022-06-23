ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

My Style: MuMu x Barbie Sleepover PJ Set

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the Dreamhouse as iconic as Barbie™ herself, Show Me Your MuMu designed a line that encapsulates that Dream Life– all things, sand, surf, lounge & fun in the sun. They created a collection that...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Margot Robbie spotted on the set of Barbie in full costume

Margot Robbie looked like a Barbie brought to life when she was spotted on the set of the upcoming live-action movie about the iconic doll. The 31-year-old actress donned a hot pink ensemble comprised of a low-cut halter crop top and lace-up bell bottom pants that were decorated with metallic stars. The two-time Academy Award nominee draped a long beige cardigan over her shoulders as she headed to film scenes in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Embraces Bold Summer Colors With Hot Pink Sandals & Shock Orange Dress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling struck a pose in an eye-catching ensemble. The director and producer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday evening donning a bright, summery look. She wore an orange dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck that hit her ankles. The Christopher John Rogers dress featured button detailing throughout the garment. Kaling added a thick gold chainmail necklace from Jenny Bird to add even more warmth to the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

creative. sincere. loving. fun.

Tish and Christal Hey everybody hope you had a great weekend! Are you feeling Pinktabulous? Well I always wanted to plan a girls road trip to get a way, even if it was just for a day. Its so hard for women to get together with having families,children,and careers. This time my girlfriends and I […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mumu#Sleepover#Design#Dreamhouse
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Looks So Elegant in a Backless Low-Cut Sundress

Jennifer Lopez is back with another summer mood board-worthy street style look. Yesterday, the singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a backless black sundress with an airy skirt and a tight bodice, which also featured a halter neckline and a deep-V cut. She paired the dress with minimal accessories, opting for black heels, stud earrings, and a brown tote bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Tessa Thompson At ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Premiere

Actress Tessa Thompson stepped out looking like a ray of light at the world premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at El Capitan theater in Hollywood! I’ve been to that theater a million times and each time the energy from the fans is magnifying! She was all smiles on the red carpet wearing a silver asymmetrical cut out dress with nude makeup and sleek hair. That seems to be the hairstyle of the summer, pulled back hair with all this heat, I don’t blame the girls lol!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Don Cowboy Hats And Western-Inspired Costumes While Filming 'Barbie' Movie — See Photos

She’s a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world! Earlier this week, fans caught another behind-the-scenes glimpse at Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie as Margot Robbie, the actress portraying the film’s eponymous doll, and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, were spotted on set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 22.The pair were sporting matching, western-inspired costumes perfect for their Mattel characters.Scroll down to see the twosome in costume!Robbie rocked a monochrome hot pink set with star details, consisting of a fitted vest with silver buttons and a pair of flared, lace-up, disco pants. She completed the costume with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julia Fox Gives Biker Girl Energy In Fitted Leather Jacket, Slouchy Thigh-High Boots & Bleached Eyebrows

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Fox will always stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Case in point: her latest look. The “No Sudden Move” actress turned heads again as she arrived at The Ned NoMad hotel in New York City on Wednesday night. Although the summer season has officially started and the temperatures are heating up, Fox pulled out an all-leather outfit for the occasion. Her ensemble gave the illusion of a jumpsuit due to its fitted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talking With Tami

MADONNA Holds Exclusive Unforgettable Variety Pride Event

On the night of June 23, Madonna, who is known for her Pride Month activations and championing LGBTQ rights throughout her career, once again outdid herself with an LGBTQ celebration at Terminal 5 in New York. The show was also in celebration of FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, Madonna’s 16-track career-spanning remix compilation album, released on streaming today.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Prints, Colors & Dramatic Shoulders With Satin Sandals for Amazon Prime Red Carpet Event

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum colorfully arrived on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles for an Amazon Prime Video event. The supermodel supported her TV show “Making the Cut” with Tim Gunn. The star lit up the room in her most colorful outfit to date, posing for each photo like the pro model she is. Klum was red carpet red in a neon yellow high-neck top. The sheer top was wrapped around the model’s neck like a scarf, the rest of the fabric draping down the bodice all the way down to the skirt. It was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Cotton On Body Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is lending her star power to Cotton On. The “Euphoria” actress is the new face of the Australian fashion brand’s Cotton On Body activewear campaign. Sweeney appears in the campaign wearing pieces from the brand’s collection, which debuts in stores and online on Monday, posing by a pool and on the beach.More from WWDSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' “We are so excited to have Sydney on board as the face of our activewear campaign,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Spills Tea With Eva Longoria in Pajamas & Smiley Face Slippers

Click here to read the full article. Victoria Beckham went a shockingly casual route while having a girls’ moment with close friend Eva Longoria at home. In a new photo shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl posed with her legs crossed with Longoria, clinking together cups of tea. For the teatime occasion, she wore a set of navy and white striped pajamas beneath a matching robe monogrammed with red “VB” lettering. Completing her indoor look were a pair of oversized angular sunglasses. Longoria, opted to go barefoot in a gray and white printed robe — which actually hailed from Beckham’s own...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy