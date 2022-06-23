ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Kenton Athletic Department Offering Sports Physicals

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenton Athletic Department, in partnership with OhioHealth Sports Medicine, will be offering Sports...

hometownstations.com

AMA Grand Motorcycle Racing Returns to Lima

An annual motorcycle racing tradition will be making a return to Lima this weekend. The AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Racers will gather inside the half-mile track at the grandstands with seating available for spectators. Adult general admission is thirty dollars with free admission for those 12 and younger as long as they are with a paid adult in the general admission. Reserved and premium reserved grandstand seating is available for an additional charge. Also, one, two, and three-day camping is available for fifty, ninety, and one-hundred twenty dollars, respectively. With such a large event, the economic impact on the Lima area is expected to be significant.
LIMA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin University to host Amazon Prime series

Tiffin, Ohio — A television production crew with experience working on Emmy award-winning reality shows, such as Survivor and Undercover Boss, will be filming on Tiffin University’s campus and in various Tiffin locations on June 27 through July 1. Instead of filming drama-packed challenges on a remote tropical...
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Ottawa Metro Park celebrates 50th anniversary

LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
OTTAWA, OH
wktn.com

Superintendent Said Preserving Aspects of Middle School Important in New Building Design

As the design process for the new Kenton Middle and High School moves forward, Superintendent Chad Thrush said preserving designs that made the Middle School an iconic building is important to them, “Our challenge is to make sure that we find ways to incorporate some of those things into this new building, and try to bring some of those traditions and not lose those things as we continue to move forward.”
KENTON, OH
City
Kenton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kenton, OH
Sports
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore the family-friendly country charm of Marion, Ohio

If you’re in need of a weekend getaway or a one-day road trip, Marion, Ohio, offers a little bit of everything for those looking to relax and have fun. ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills State Park constructing new overnight lodge opening this fall. Located along State Route 23, Marion...
wktn.com

Champion of Broadband Award Ceremony in Ada on June 28

Ohio’s Broadband and Cable Association will hold its inaugural Champion of Broadband Award Ceremony next week in Ada. The ceremony will honor Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. The award has been established to recognize Ohioans who are leading advocates of broadband connectivity in the state. The ceremony will start...
ADA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua is seeking design alternatives for the hydraulic canal system

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is seeking to identify design alternatives for the Hydraulic Canal system, which includes Swift Run Lake, Echo Lake and Franz Pond and the canal that connects them. The residents of Piqua value this system of waterways for a variety of reasons and it is important to engage the community in the process of determining the preferred design alternative.
PIQUA, OH
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Application Received for Air Permit: Small's Sand and Gravel

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
GAMBIER, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Downtown Spencerville will hold its 2022 Spencerville Summerfest at S. Broadway St. This year’s events will feature fireworks and a parade, a car show, craft and vendor show, rides, games, food, and an entertainment tent. Final ‘Party in the Park’. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. This is...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Built in 1855, Bluffton barn finds new home

BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
BLUFFTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Phase one of Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and park project could be complete by fall

Progress is being made on the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and park. Footers are being dug for the restroom building and will soon be dug for the amphitheater itself. The dry weather has made it ideal for digging and the project is on schedule. If the workforce stays available and the weather cooperates, phase one of the construction project should be done by the fall.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

More than 2,000 without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 2,103 customers are without power as of 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The majority of outages are in Greene County. People are without power in several counties including Montgomery, Clinton, Warren, Miami […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Whitman’s Bike Shop cuts ribbon

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 20 for Whitman’s Bike Shop. Whitman’s is a family-owned full-service bicycle and repair shop located in downtown St. Paris at 106 S. Springfield St. The shop’s hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Their website is: https://whitmans-bike-shop-llc.shoplightspeed.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marysville issues outdoor water usage restriction

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Marysville is requiring all outdoor water usage to cease immediately. On Facebook, the city of Marysville said the restriction will provide the best chance to maintain normal indoor water usage. Once water levels return to normal, a notice will be provided at www.marysvilleohio.org.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Marion County Office Manager to Pay Back Over $4K to BWC

COLUMBUS — Pamela MacMichael, 54, of Caledonia, Ohio was ordered to pay restitution of $4,452.11 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) and serve 36 months of community control, nonreporting. BWC’s Special Investigations Department opened an investigation after its Intelligence Unit identified that Pamela MacMichael potentially earned wages...
CALEDONIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Starting next week, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio BMV is continuing to shift services online, and now a driver’s license can be renewed without a trip to the local BMV. Starting Monday Ohioans can renew their driver’s license or state identification card online by visiting bmv.ohio.gov. Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted announced the changes on Thursday.

