Kenton Athletic Department Offering Sports Physicals

An annual motorcycle racing tradition will be making a return to Lima this weekend. The AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Racers will gather inside the half-mile track at the grandstands with seating available for spectators. Adult general admission is thirty dollars with free admission for those 12 and younger as long as they are with a paid adult in the general admission. Reserved and premium reserved grandstand seating is available for an additional charge. Also, one, two, and three-day camping is available for fifty, ninety, and one-hundred twenty dollars, respectively. With such a large event, the economic impact on the Lima area is expected to be significant.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO