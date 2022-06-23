Peter Pan Jr. to be Performed this Weekend

LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
LIMA — Motown legends will come to Lima in September to help support reaching across racial divides in Lima. The Commodores will be the featured performer as part of the 2022 Community Enrichment Dinner, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.
The First United Methodist Church will be presenting the “Dive-In Movie” at Marysville Municipal Pool, 510 Park Ave., Saturday evening, with the curtain going up just after sunset, weather permitting. On the big screen Saturday will be the Disney and Pixar animated movie Luca, which is rated PG...
Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
FINDLAY, Ohio — Are you looking for a fun event to enjoy with your dog this weekend, while also helping out a local non-profit?. This Sunday, Crawford Street in downtown Findlay is going to the dogs, literally. For the second year, Findlay Brewing Company will host a special event,...
A variety of activities are taking place in West Liberty Saturday, June 25, during Fireworks Day in the village. While fireworks begin at dusk in Lions Park, the West Liberty Lions Club hosts breakfast and a fish fry at the park. The breakfast is from 7 to 11 a.m. and is served in the concession stand by donation.
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For Urbana native Derek Johnson, Smokeout BBQ is a tale of two careers. The husband and father of two spent 15 years in the automotive industry, reaching manager status. But Johnson has always enjoying to cook, and when he experienced enough burnout and an opportunity came...
ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
Alger First United Methodist Church is serving monthly meals at the Community Outreach Center in the village. The June meal will be served from 4:30 until 6pm on Wednesday June 29. On the menu are hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and ice cream. You can dine in or carry...
Friday June 24, 2022- Kenton Times Reporter Dan Robinson officially put down his pen today. Robinson spent fifty years at the paper, beginning in the Press Room before transitioning the NewsRoom. He has covered countless meetings and events over his many years and earned a lot of respect in the...
Allen County residents don't have to go far if they want to get a craft beer. Outskirts Brew Company & Dive is now open and has served customers for the past two weeks, and are looking forward to serving even more in the weeks to come. The brewery has a...
CONWAY, SC — Logan Miller, a Business Administration major from Wapakoneta, was among the more than 1,200 students recognized during spring commencement ceremonies at Coastal Carolina University. A Universitywide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium and featured a keynote...
BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
A Bowling Green High School teacher’s contract has been officially terminated after a series of hearings on accusations of insubordination and violation of the district’s code of conduct. The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education, without comment, approved a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, finding “good and just...
A longtime business leader of Hardin County has passed away. Ora “Bud” Winzenried died this past Wednesday. He was the CEO of Kenton Structural and Ornamental Iron Works. He worked for the company from 1957 until his retirement in 2004. Winzenried was active in the Kenton Jaycees and...
Progress is being made on the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and park. Footers are being dug for the restroom building and will soon be dug for the amphitheater itself. The dry weather has made it ideal for digging and the project is on schedule. If the workforce stays available and the weather cooperates, phase one of the construction project should be done by the fall.
It's going to be a warm and sunny start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms and a much cooler start to the workweek.
As the design process for the new Kenton Middle and High School moves forward, Superintendent Chad Thrush said preserving designs that made the Middle School an iconic building is important to them, “Our challenge is to make sure that we find ways to incorporate some of those things into this new building, and try to bring some of those traditions and not lose those things as we continue to move forward.”
