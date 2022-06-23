ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Commissioners Get Hardin Hills Update; Vote to Place Two Renewal Levies on Fall Ballot

By Artist
wktn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardin Hills Administrator Sharon Huston informed the Hardin County Commissioners at a recent meeting that the fire pump at the facility needs to be replaced. She noted the inspector will visit in February of 2023, and if it is...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Seat Opening on Alger Council

There will be an open seat on Alger Village Council after the July meeting. If you are interested in the position of Council Member for the Village of Alger, send a letter of intent. It can be dropped off at the Village Office located at 207 Angle Street in the...
ALGER, OH
wktn.com

Forest Village Offices Closed Today

(Friday June 24, 2022) The village offices in Forest will be closed today. Village officials made the announcement along with an apology for any inconvenience on the Village of Forest Facebook page. The closure was due to unexpected circumstances. Payments can be made online at: villageofforest.com. The offices will reopen...
FOREST, OH
wktn.com

County Ready to Celebrate the 4th of July

The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance noted that several Hardin County Independence Day Celebrations are in the works. .The Patriotic Pops Concert will start at 7pm on July 2 on the campus of Ohio Northern University in Ada. .The Pride of Ada Fireworks will take place the next night...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Commissioners formalize opposition to proposed expansion of Sunny Farms Landfill

Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday morning formalizing its strong opposition to any expansion at Sunny Farms Landfill. Draft language for the resolution was introduced on June 2 followed by another draft being publicized on June 9. After receiving feedback from various sources, a final resolution was approved Thursday morning.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua is seeking design alternatives for the hydraulic canal system

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is seeking to identify design alternatives for the Hydraulic Canal system, which includes Swift Run Lake, Echo Lake and Franz Pond and the canal that connects them. The residents of Piqua value this system of waterways for a variety of reasons and it is important to engage the community in the process of determining the preferred design alternative.
PIQUA, OH
wktn.com

Marion County Office Manager to Pay Back Over $4K to BWC

COLUMBUS — Pamela MacMichael, 54, of Caledonia, Ohio was ordered to pay restitution of $4,452.11 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) and serve 36 months of community control, nonreporting. BWC’s Special Investigations Department opened an investigation after its Intelligence Unit identified that Pamela MacMichael potentially earned wages...
CALEDONIA, OH
The Lima News

Breese Rd. Bridge construction underway

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have approved a change in infrastructure to the Breese Rd. bridge in Shawnee, located above the Ottawa River. Allen County Deputy Engineer Ronald Meyer said the department plans to clean up the bridge and create a new concrete deck. The changes to the bridge...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Place Two Renewal Levies#Council On Aging
wktn.com

Champion of Broadband Award Ceremony in Ada on June 28

Ohio’s Broadband and Cable Association will hold its inaugural Champion of Broadband Award Ceremony next week in Ada. The ceremony will honor Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. The award has been established to recognize Ohioans who are leading advocates of broadband connectivity in the state. The ceremony will start...
ADA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marysville issues outdoor water usage restriction

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Marysville is requiring all outdoor water usage to cease immediately. On Facebook, the city of Marysville said the restriction will provide the best chance to maintain normal indoor water usage. Once water levels return to normal, a notice will be provided at www.marysvilleohio.org.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Superintendent Said Preserving Aspects of Middle School Important in New Building Design

As the design process for the new Kenton Middle and High School moves forward, Superintendent Chad Thrush said preserving designs that made the Middle School an iconic building is important to them, “Our challenge is to make sure that we find ways to incorporate some of those things into this new building, and try to bring some of those traditions and not lose those things as we continue to move forward.”
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow County cleans up following two tornadoes

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County last week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. June 13 near Chesterville and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Dana Soma sentenced to community control

Thursday, Judge Kevin Braig of the Logan County Court of Appeals sentenced Dana Soma to one year of community control on her conviction of child endangering, a felony of the third degree. Previously, Judge Braig sentenced her husband, Paul Soma, to nine years in prison on multiple sex offense convictions.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Robinson Officially Calls it a Career

Friday June 24, 2022- Kenton Times Reporter Dan Robinson officially put down his pen today. Robinson spent fifty years at the paper, beginning in the Press Room before transitioning the NewsRoom. He has covered countless meetings and events over his many years and earned a lot of respect in the...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Hardin County Task force seizes weapons, substances

KENTON — A search warrant was executed by the Hardin County Crime Task Force at 340 W. Railroad St. in the city of Kenton on Wednesday June 22,2022. A female was arrested at the residence and lodged at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. The search resulted in the seizure of 6 firearms and ammunition, unmarked pills, 59.1 grams of a crystal-like substance, 21.77 grams of a brown substance, $910 cash and drug abuse instruments.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy