ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch, LA

Boil order issued for Mire-Branch system

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223J4q_0gK6ANbR00

A boil order has been issued for some customers of Mire Branch Water.

The system has to put 2229 Meche Rd and 2211 Meche Rd along with all of Eugene Dupuis Road under a boil advisory due to a break on a main line.

The boil order is in place until further notice.

Here's advice from the CDC on a boil advisory:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing
In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering
Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth
Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes
If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Laundry
It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning
Clean washable toys and surfaces with:

Bottled water,

Boiled water, or

Water that has been disinfected with bleach

Caring for pets
Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for your garden and houseplants
You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Wash Your Car Without Water and Save on Your Water Bill

While water may seem like an important piece to making your car clean and shiny, it's not necessary. I'm not saying the tried-and-true bucket-and-sponge method isn't effective -- but if you live in a drought-ridden area with water restrictions or you're looking to cut back on water usage in general, a waterless car wash is the way to go.
CARS
thespruce.com

How to Disinfect Laundry With or Without Bleach

Whether someone in your family works in the medical field, has been ill, or your pet has had an accident on your bedsheets, there are plenty of reasons to disinfect your laundry. There are are distinct differences in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting laundry. These definitions are set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to define the level of microbial contamination left on a surface after treatment. Just the simple act of washing clothes helps to sanitize fabrics by diluting the number of bacteria on the fabric and flushing it down the drain. Adding a disinfecting product boosts the process to help remove odor-causing bacteria.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branch, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
thespruce.com

How Long Does a Washing Machine Last?

A washing machine is an essential appliance to ensure that towels, linens, clothes, and bedding are regularly washed and sanitized. Whether you use a professional cleaner to launder your clothes, take laundry to a local laundromat, or use a personal washing machine in the comfort of your home, it's necessary for your personal hygiene to have clean clothes to wear to school, work, or when you meet up with friends.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

8 Highly Effective Old-School Cleaning Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sure, we love newfangled tools and Instagram stars with snappy names like Blueland, Magic Eraser, and Scrub Daddy, but there’s nothing quite like a Comet canister wrapped in bright-green metallic foil to make you feel like you’re cleaning the kitchen sink the way your mom did. That’s why we rounded up eight cleaning products that have been around for decades — and they’re every bit as useful today as they were way back when.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Boiled Water#Boiling#Mire#Cdc
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
PadHacks

The Difference Between Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

Everyone has a varying standard of cleaning. For some, grabbing their clothes off the bedroom floor is cleaning, while for others, cleaning means getting on your hands and knees to scrub the dirt out of the grout in the kitchen backsplash. While everyone’s definition of cleaning varies, there are noticeable discrepancies between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting. The definitions of each are put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and articulate the level of contamination still on a surface after treating it.
12tomatoes.com

Refresh Your Clothes With Easy Household Cleaning Hacks

Sometimes a good run through the laundry isn’t enough, and clothes still aren’t in the best shape. Rather than throwing in the towel, follow some simple tricks to revive the life back into your wardrobe. Smelling Weird?. Have you ever pulled your clothes out of storage only to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy