Antigo Jr. Legion team takes three of four from Plover

The Antigo and Plover 17U Jr. Legion teams have become very familiar with each other, after playing a pair of doubleheaders recently.

The teams first squared off on Friday, June 17 in Plover, with Antigo sweeping both games by scores of 10-9 and 10-6.

The opening contest saw the Typhoon score its 10 runs off eight base hits. Luke Bastle and Connor Cornelius led the way with two each. Both drove in three runs and doubled, with Bastle scoring twice.

Adding one hit each to the attack was Ben Robrecht, Josh Younk, Riley Guenthner and Hoyt Malitz.

Guenthner and Cornelius combined on the mound to earn the win, with Guenthner the winner, working 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Game two was close, but nearly as much of a nail biter, with the Typhoon scoring a 10-6 win.

Bastle again led the hit parade with a 3-for-4 game and three RBIs.

Javon Bussey added two hits, including a third inning solo homer and finished with two RBIs.

Ben Robrecht also recorded two hits, while Trevor Tarras, Cornelius and Malitz all had one. Malitz drove in three runs, while Tarras had two RBIs.

Robrecht earned the win on the mound, going three innings and giving up four runs on five hits. He walked six and struck out four. Younk and Tarras both threw in relief. Younk gave up a run on three hits with one walk through a 1/3 of a frame, while Tarras worked 3 1/3 innings, charged with a single run off three hits.

The rematch in Antigo on Wednesday saw Plover get a measure of payback with a 9-7 win, before Antigo’s Jr. Legion squad rolled to a 14-1 win in the nightcap of the twin bill.

The opener saw both Tarras and Bastle produce two base hits. Bastle doubled and continued his production with four runs batted in.

Bussey, Cornelius, Alec Knapkavage and Sam McCann all added one hit in the loss.

Knapkavage worked five innings on the mound, while Guenthner went the final two.

Game two saw Guenthner earn the win, allowing a lone unearned run off two hits in four innings of work. He walked one and struck out two.

Younk threw the final frame and allowed a hit and a walk, but kept the Black Sox off the scoreboard.

At the plate, it was Tarras coming up big with a 3-for-4 game, scoring three runs from the leadoff spot.

Younk went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Robrecht, Cornelius, Preston Knapkavage and Malitz all recorded one hit.

The results move the Jr. Legion team’s overall record to 5-1.