ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Glenn Kirschner Says DOJ Tightening on Trump: 'Let the Flipping Begin'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ex-federal prosecutor made the assessment after news broke about federal investigators searching a former acting assistant attorney general's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 367

Jeffrey Felder
2d ago

when the $#!+ hits the fan... The Republicans will start folding like a beach chair.... then someone will get the busses and start driving over the complicit ones.... you know like Josh, and Kev, and John... oh let's not forget Ted... the first one to flip will likely be Lindsey, who will try desperately to save himself from that Georgia visit... oh we didn't forget about that.... once the 1st indictment is handed down... the scrambling will begin, and the deals will be made.

Reply(25)
210
United We Stand
2d ago

I wonder why he was so desperate to stay in power? What exactly would he have done in 4 more years? Do you think that we could have actually gotten him out, even after 8 years? And Republicans wonder why we are calling Trump a dictator.

Reply(32)
155
DMAN
2d ago

If 1 day after these hearings, if there is not at least 24 indictments being handed out, then there is something seriously wrong.

Reply(18)
167
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Laurence Tribe
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Federal Court#The New York Times#Fox News#Cnn#House#Capitol#Msnbc#Nbc News#The Justice Department
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy