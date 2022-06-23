Glenn Kirschner Says DOJ Tightening on Trump: 'Let the Flipping Begin'
The ex-federal prosecutor made the assessment after news broke about federal investigators searching a former acting assistant attorney general's...www.newsweek.com
The ex-federal prosecutor made the assessment after news broke about federal investigators searching a former acting assistant attorney general's...www.newsweek.com
when the $#!+ hits the fan... The Republicans will start folding like a beach chair.... then someone will get the busses and start driving over the complicit ones.... you know like Josh, and Kev, and John... oh let's not forget Ted... the first one to flip will likely be Lindsey, who will try desperately to save himself from that Georgia visit... oh we didn't forget about that.... once the 1st indictment is handed down... the scrambling will begin, and the deals will be made.
I wonder why he was so desperate to stay in power? What exactly would he have done in 4 more years? Do you think that we could have actually gotten him out, even after 8 years? And Republicans wonder why we are calling Trump a dictator.
If 1 day after these hearings, if there is not at least 24 indictments being handed out, then there is something seriously wrong.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 367