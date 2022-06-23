ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man Tried Entering Disney Grounds With Gun, Bag of Ammo: Deputies

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aaron Josue Lopez was allegedly carrying a 9mm Glock 19 "kit gun", two Glock 19 magazines, and a small box of ammo in a Disney Springs parking...

