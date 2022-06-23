Russian Oligarch Warns Putin Will Invade NATO Territory
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in jail after openly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, called on NATO to do more for...www.newsweek.com
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in jail after openly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, called on NATO to do more for...www.newsweek.com
I totally agree. it's far better to fight Russia in Ukraine than in the Baltics or Poland. we better do everything possible to help Ukraine.
Russia’s military is a joke. They can’t even handle the Ukraine, let alone the US and NATO. If they do try it, they better be a lot better than they are in this war.
Do not underestimate the US's capability of holding multiple military fronts.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 110