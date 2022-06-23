ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Oligarch Warns Putin Will Invade NATO Territory

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in jail after openly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, called on NATO to do more for...

Comments / 110

Guest
2d ago

I totally agree. it's far better to fight Russia in Ukraine than in the Baltics or Poland. we better do everything possible to help Ukraine.

The Crusader
1d ago

Russia’s military is a joke. They can’t even handle the Ukraine, let alone the US and NATO. If they do try it, they better be a lot better than they are in this war.

Greg Montgomery
2d ago

Do not underestimate the US's capability of holding multiple military fronts.

The Associated Press

In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

BEIRUT (AP) — Dona-Maria Nammour was looking for a love story. The night she met Mazen Jaber for the first time, they ended up dancing for hours. But their tale is about more than a meet-cute to happily-ever-after romance. It is also about frictions in their native Lebanon over sectarian politics and civil rights, the role of religion and rival visions for how the crisis-ridden country moves forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

Explosions rock Kyiv, as Russians 'fully occupy' Severodonetsk

Explosions rocked Kyiv Sunday morning, a day after a flurry of missiles struck targets across Ukraine and Russian troops "fully occupied" the key industrial hub of Severodonetsk. Far from Donbas, meanwhile, Russian missiles were striking targets in northern and western Ukraine.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shelling Forces Russians to Halt Sievierodonetsk Plant Evacuation - Tass

(Reuters) - Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend the evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after Moscow's forces took the city, Tass news agency quoted local police as saying. Separately, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said special forces were...
The Associated Press

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east. Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing...
The Independent

Putin promises to arm Belarus with Russian nuclear-capable missiles

Vladimir Putin has said Russia will supply nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to its ally Belarus on Ukraine’s border. “In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions,” Mr Putin said in a meeting held with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday in St Petersburg. The announcement came the same day Ukraine said it came under a “massive bombardment” of missile strikes launched from Belarusian territory, despite the latter not officially being a party to the conflict. Belarus said it requested the missile...
AFP

Indonesian president to meet Zelensky and Putin to urge peace talks

Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo set off on Sunday to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries' leaders to urge peace talks.  Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year and has been pressured by Western countries, led by the United States, to exclude Russia from the meeting. 
