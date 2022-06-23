ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Raytown residents asked for public comment on whethere city should allow miniature goats

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Horses, chickens, and potbellied pigs are permitted within the city limits of Raytown. Miniature goats are not — but should they be?. That is the question posed to residents by...

www.kctv5.com

martincitytelegraph.com

Neighbors voice concerns over prospective homeless housing location

“What business will want to come in here knowing right across the street there is a major facility for the homeless.”. Neighbors voice concerns over prospective homeless housing location. By John Sharp. A proposal by KCMO city staff to possibly purchase the 99-room America’s Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue...
GRANDVIEW, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Projects across Raymore: Johnny’s Tavern

There are few places to go to watch the “big game” in Raymore, but residents will have one more option later this year at a restaurant that may be familiar to many. Johnny’s Tavern, a popular sports bar and restaurant in the Kansas City metro area, will be opening its newest location in Raymore. The new restaurant will be at the Raymore Market Center at Highway 58 and Sunset Lane.
RAYMORE, MO
KMBC.com

Vandals shatter glass bottles at Independence water playground

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence said vandals targeted the sprayground at McCoy Park early Thursday, throwing more than 80 glass bottles with some shattering on the ground. City officials said 18 of its 24 park maintenance crewmembers spent hours Thursday cleaning up the sprayground and removing pieces...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman faces pending charges in two Kansas counties after she led deputies on a 4-county chase from Lyon Co. to the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa where a 3.5-hour standoff ensued. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:20 a.m. on...
COLORADO STATE
KCTV 5

Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Children’s Mercy Kansas City is an independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through age 21. At Children’s Mercy, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels welcomed within our walls. We strive to create a workplace that reflects the community we serve, as well as our core values of kindness, curiosity, inclusion, team and integrity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Louis American

Kansas City P.D. still flies with Jim Crow

In 2019, officers of the Kansas City Police Department investigating a traffic accident stormed into the backyard of Cameron Lamb’s home and shot him dead as he was backing his truck into his garage. Those officers, never prosecuted, still are on the force. In 2020, a KCPD officer shot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Some Evergy customers to pay more starting in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting next year, Evergy customers will start paying part of the cost of a winter storm from last year. Most residential customers in the KSN viewing area will see their monthly bill increase by $2.82 for two years, starting April of 2023. However, some Evergy customers closer to Kansas City will […]
WICHITA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO

