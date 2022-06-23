ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make a Bold Fashion Statement Together at Paris Fashion Week

By Leah Sarnoff‍
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are a power couple in Paris! On Thursday, the duo attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The "SexyBack" singer was sporting an LV orange-and-blue geometric patterned shirt, which featured a small cartoon character in the corner. He paired...

Comments / 6

Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

Oh yes saw something similar at the Goodwill store the other day at 50 cents a piece. I go there once in awhile to see what the.....never mind.

9
Natasha
1d ago

only famous people can pull off looks like this! I would die laughing if i saw my husband dressed like Justin 🤣

7
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Strikes A Fierce Pose Alongside Hunky Hubby Sam Asghari

Strike a pose! Britney Spears took to Instagram alongside her hunky hubby, Sam Asghari, to remind her followers to keep their heads up and not to be afraid to take chances."Hey y’all … remember me 🖕🏻🖕🏻💄💄 ???" she captioned a video on Instagram. "GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!! BE STRONG AND LET YOUR HEART TAKE FLIGHT 🎀🎀🤧💋💋 … psss another excursion !!!" The clip opened up with the words, "Heaven won't take me and Hell's afraid I'll take over," before switching to video of the "Baby, One More Time" singer in front of a mirror. Spears rocked a figure-hugging, short,...
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
Taste of Country

Amazing Throwback Photo Shows the First Night Keith Urban Met Nicole Kidman [Picture]

Keith Urban marked his tenth anniversary of marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2016, and he turned to social media to share an amazing throwback photo of the night they first met. Urban marked the occasion on June 25, 2016, by posting a picture on Facebook. The picture from one year before they wed shows Urban with a scraggly beard and his shirt open partway down his chest, smiling at the camera alongside Kidman, who is wearing a fringed and beaded black dress.
Footwear News

Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy Award in ‘Gothic Princess’ Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tamron Hall made her way to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gothic-looking gown. The broadcast journalist and talk show host arrived at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys amongst a slew of other stars at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. and saw big names like Drew Barrymore and Michael Bolton. Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Tamron Hall Show.” The TV personality wore a black floor-length tulle gown to the red carpet, appearing like a gothic princess. The gown had exaggerated tulle sleeves...
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
purewow.com

Meet Jennifer Lopez’s Kids, Emme & Max

Not only is Jennifer Lopez an actress, award-winning singer, style icon and overall badass, but she’s also a mother. The 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer may be Jenny from the Block to us, but to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she’s Mama. From their budding singing talent to their nicknames, here’s everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
POPSUGAR

Natalia Bryant's Abstract Nail Art Brings Y2K to Summer

Image Source: Getty/ Stefanie Keenan / Contributor. Natalia Bryant is all things Y2K summer beauty personified. The model posted a picture to her Instagram posing as she happily held onto a stick of cotton candy, but it was her bright abstract nail art that stole the show. After you take...
HOLAUSA

Khloe Kardashian talks about anxiety as she cries over hot wings

Khloe Kardashian was the latest guest on “Hot Ones.” The show, hosted by Sean Evans, features interviews with the world’s most famous celebrities, filming them as they answer tough questions and eat progressively spicier chicken wings. It’s very stressful. RELATED: Kim Kardashian reveals she’s lost...
Marie Claire

Demi Lovato Put a Curly Spin on Her Mullet

Demi Lovato has rocked more hairstyles than we can count. From pink hair and pixies to long extensions and side-swept bangs circa Camp Rock, her cut and color experimentation is next level. Her mullet era has been going strong for a hot minute, but her very recent twist on the look has completely changed the vibe. For the past few months, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer has been sporting baby bangs and a mullet that bordered on pixie territory. But thanks to a little glam session yesterday, she now has a longer, shaggier, a much curlier mullet situation going on.
extratv

Val Chmerkovskiy on Possible Return to ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are still wondering if pro Val Chmerkovskiy will return next season when the show moves to Disney+. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the dancer, and his brother Maksim, asking if he will be back. Chmerkovskiy played coy, saying, “We don’t know...
TVOvermind

How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face

When Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters, it made a killing. The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was a film fans looked forward to from the moment news broke. When fans found out the movie would not only include original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but also Miles Teller as the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (originally played by actor Anthony Edwards), fans went wild. Teller might not be nearly as famous as Tom Cruise himself, but he’s been steadily working on making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was in high school. Born and raised in Pennsylvania until moving to the small coastal community of Citrus County, Florida (where he graduated from Lecanto High School) at the age of 12, he was already dreaming of his career as an actor while attending school as an LHS Panther. The young hopeful moved to New York City after being accepted into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (he graduated in 2009), and he was immediately cast in a Nicole Kidman project called Rabbit Hole in 2010. Things were looking up for the young star, and his career has taken off in the past decade. However, his fans have one question that has nothing to do with his career, the many movies in which he has starred, or how he got his start. They want to know the story behind his facial scars.
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDNatalie Portman,...
