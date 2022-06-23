ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9Things to do at the 100th Greeley Stampede

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREELEY, Colo. — A Colorado tradition since 1922 is back and celebrating 100 years. The Greeley Stampede is a 13-day festival and celebration of Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, art show, food and more. The 100th annual Greeley Stampede runs Thursday, June 23 through Monday,...

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 24-26

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this first weekend of summer!. The Greeley Stampede and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb celebrate their 100th anniversaries this weekend. Denver PrideFest, Cherry Blossom Festival, Unicorn Festival, Denver Fringe Festival, and Colorado Tiny House Festival are all returning this year. The Avalanche are back in Denver this Friday and watch parties are planned across the state.
COLORADO STATE
Chris Stapleton moves Colorado concerts again

DENVER — A pair of Colorado concerts from musician Chris Stapleton are on the move again, this time for COVID-19. Stapleton had been scheduled to perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. The concerts have been moved to Saturday, July 2 and...
DENVER, CO
Chris Stapleton Will Not Be Performing In Denver This Weekend

Chris Stapleton will no longer be performing in Denver, CO this weekend. According to a June 21 post via the country singer's social media accounts, Chris Stapleton has been left with no choice but to cancel his upcoming shows - which include a scheduled show he was set to play in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, June 23, followed by two other shows he was set to play at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.
DENVER, CO
Here's who's playing at the Greeley Stampede this year

GREELEY, Colo. — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the 100th annual Greeley Stampede is back. The 100th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 23, and runs through Monday, July 4. The 2022 Superstars Series concert lineup at the Greeley Stampede features Brad...
GREELEY, CO
Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
Three Architects of Denver's iHeart Radio Empire Are Out

Three major figures behind the iHeart radio cluster of stations in Denver — program directors Greg Foster and Tim Spence, and Robbyn Hart, who's been a favorite on-air personality at KBCO for a quarter-century — are among those disappeared during the latest round of layoffs affecting the broadcasting giant.
DENVER, CO
Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
Avs watch party at Tivoli Quad canceled

DENVER — Sunday night's watch party at Tivoli Quad for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final has been canceled. The Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC) cites a number of factors in its decision to cancel the event in a release, including the Pride celebration, protests over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and expected inclement weather.
DENVER, CO
'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
Márquez earns 3rd straight win, Rockies shut out Twins 1-0

INDIANAPOLIS — Germán Márquez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies edged the Twins 1-0 Friday night in a rare trip to Minnesota. Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring fielder’s choice was the difference for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid. Márquez (4-5) had a season...
DENVER, CO
Avalanche watch party at McGregor Square now 21 and over

DENVER — One of the most popular watch parties for the 2022 Stanley Cup is now only for people 21 and older. On Friday morning, Mcgregor Square announced that their watch party for the Stanley Cup Final game against the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will be for people 21 and older in an effort to keep a safe experience.
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
How Denver Solved the Tragic Mystery of Arnis Ironnecklace

On June 13, Westword published "Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify," which focused on efforts to discover the names of sixteen men and one female infant who'd died in Denver between 1970 and 2021. But the Office of the Medical Examiner, an agency operating under the auspices of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, couldn't reveal until this week that one of the mysteries had actually been solved seven days earlier.
DENVER, CO
This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
