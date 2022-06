Do you wish housing was more affordable? You are not alone. Many homeowners and renters alike struggle to keep up in today’s market. With prices rising, it can be hard to maintain a home, pay bills and buy necessities such as food and fuel. Thankfully, the Home Share Program from Senior Services for South Sound provides a creative solution. This program connects Home Seekers with Home Providers, helping seniors remain independent at home for as long as possible. Both Seekers and Providers benefit from sharing costs and household responsibilities.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO