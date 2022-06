TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present. Director of Food and Nutrition Services Deb Mugford gave the board a year-end review of the district’s food programs, as well as a look forward to next year. Mugford thanked her staff for exceptional service and performance over the past three years, noting that they delivered curbside meal pickup in all types of weather, keeping students and families fed throughout the pandemic.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO