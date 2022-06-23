NFL announces report dates for 2022 Saints training camp

The NFL announced report dates for every team’s 2022 training camp on Thursday, with New Orleans Saints rookies scheduled to arrive on July 19 and veteran players to report on July 26. It isn’t immediately clear when practices will open to fans at the Saints’ training facility in Metairie, so stay tuned.

Let’s recap the offseason so far. Things are shaping up for an exciting summer under first-year head coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans made some splashy additions this offseason in free agency, signing hometown heroes Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry, before taking an aggressive approach to the 2022 NFL draft to land first-rounders Chris Olave and Trevor Penning. An ill-advised run at troubled $230 million man Deshaun Watson went nowhere, and now the team has put its efforts towards supporting Jameis Winston as its starting quarterback.

So now we know when we’ll be getting a good look at Winston, Olave, Penning, Landry, and Mathieu and all their teammates when the Saints regroup in late July. It’s the next step in a long march towards the start of the regular season — with the daily grind of training camp practices on the horizon, and a series of preseason games and tough roster cuts to follow. Week 1’s kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons will be here before we know it. Here’s some dates to mark on your calendar: