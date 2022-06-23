ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ Founded & Owned Brands That Give Back In More Ways Than Just Donating — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Gay Pride Apparel

As Pride Month comes to an end, extend your support for the LGBTQ+ community not just this month, but all year long.

Keep scrolling to shop LGBTQ+ founded influential beauty and fashion brands that strive to contribute continuous efforts of awareness and confident self-expression directly through our site below.

Pals Socks

Founder and Creative Director Hannah Lavon created the brand Pals Socks to inspire children and adults alike that "we don't have to match to be friends". Each pair of socks are matched perfectly together — but look completely different! The adorably imaginative sock designs teach kids how all walks of life can be friends — even if they have their own unique appearance.

Pals Socks
Pals Socks can be purchases at palssocks.com.

So Gay Rosé

Alcohol that excites!

The idea behind this delicious wine brand began in a very fitting way — after a night of drinking. Co-founders Tim Chan and Josh Campbell jumpstarted So Gay Rosé will a hope to create a whole new powerful meaning and message to the phrase "that's so gay".

"Being called “so gay” in high school and college was a negative thing, and I was mortified every time someone told me that my outfit was "so gay" or that my love for Mariah was "so gay." After struggling with self-love and acceptance for years, I finally realized that there's nothing worse in life than not being able to celebrate who you are -- and the people you love,” explained Chan.

The tasty beverage is both smooth and satisfying.

So Gay Rosé
So Gay Rosé's Four Pack retails for $19.49 at totalwine.com .

Beekman 1802

The happily married cofounders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge take nature's medicine and develop it to create world renowned skincare. The brand began by using goat milk from their very own backyard and using it to create tons of products that those with sensitive skin are extremely thankful for.

"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you goat milk, you change the world," explained Ridge.

The couple has been a reality favorite for over a decade — dubbed "The Beekman Boys" during their television series back in 2010.

Beekman 1802 's latest collection, a Limited Edition Pride Bloom Cream , features beautiful pride-themed packaging and an adorable Pride Goatie Pin. Plus, 100% of profits will be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth until the end of June.

Beekman 1802
Beekman 1802's Limited Edition Pride Bloom Cream Daily Moisturizer retails for $54 at beekman1802.com .

Gay Pride Apparel

The first-generation Mexican-American and LGBTQ+-owned brand not only has endless stylish and chic collections to choose from, but they consistently promote self-identity and pride all year round. The company also is proud to deliver their products in discreet labeled and wrapped packaging, with the understanding that not all members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe enough in their homes to be their true selves.

Gay Pride Apparel
Gay Pride Apparel can be purchased at gayprideapparel.com.

Peace Out Skincare

The LGBTQ+ founded effective skincare brand was created under the principle to share, support and positively promote their community while teaching those with insecurities to feel confident in their skin.

Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare's Pride Acne Dots retail for $19 at peaceoutskincare.com .

