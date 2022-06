• The North Central West Virginia Parkinson’s support group monthly meeting will be held at the Brickside Bar & Grill in Bridgeport. The guest speaker this month will be Shelly Securro, ACE certified personal trainer and PWR moves certified Parkinson’s disease specialized instructor at the Citynet Sports Center in Bridgeport. The Brickside meeting room will be available at noon for lunch, and the guest speaker will begin at 1 pm. The group is a local support group for those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their family members or caregivers. There is no cost to join. For more information, contact Tracey Robertson at 304-363-1028.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO