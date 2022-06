LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at J. Gumbo's. The restaurant serves real, down-home Louisiana cookin' at three Louisville locations. One of the restaurant's most popular dishes is the Drunken Chicken. Owner Jessica Montgomery says it's a must-try with medium spice level. For vegetarians, there's the white bean chili. Before getting to the main meal, enjoy tasty appetizers like the garlic shrimp bread and black and blue dip. The dip is a vegetarian option that comes with the restaurant's bumblebee stew topped with blue cheese and green onion.

