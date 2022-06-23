ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6P36_0gK66U4J00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash.

The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

The Sacramento Police Department South Gang Enforcement Team, West Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to a location in the 4000 block of 46th Street and 400 block of Maple Street in West Sacramento.

32-year-old Andrew Deollas was arrested by law enforcement for narcotics distribution and illegal weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fawn saved by CHP officer

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer saved an injured fawn Saturday. According to a tweet from CHP Solano, officer Ensley responded to a call of an injured animal with its head stuck in a fence. He was able to free the scared animal.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
West Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

These are the phone numbers where illegal fireworks can be reported in the different Sacramento County cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Sacramento County’s “host ordinance” going into effect Friday, officials can issue residents fines for the use of illegal fireworks.  Fireworks are considered illegal in California if they are able to go airborne or move around on the ground. ‘Safe and sane’ fireworks are more stationary and bear the state fire […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Meth#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Woman dies in 49er Tavern Plaza shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Jim Cooper to be the next Sacramento County Sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Jim Cooper’s campaign announced their victory in the Sacramento County Sheriff race after Undersheriff Jim Barnes’s conceded from the race on Friday. As of Friday there were 20,000 votes left to count in the race with Cooper having 164,441 votes and Barnes having 137,424 votes, according to the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Man Indicted on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges

Originally published as a United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District press release:. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On June 2, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, of Olivehurst, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested, weapons confiscated in SF armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

These are the non-emergency phone numbers for law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents who need to report an incident to authorities, when there is no immediate danger, can call a non-emergency number.  Below are the non-emergency numbers for sheriff’s offices in the Sacramento area. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office: 916-874-5115 San Joaquin County Sheriff: 209-468-4400 Stanislaus County: 209-552-2468 Yolo County: 530-666-8282 Placer County: 530-886-5375 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento PD: Suspect arrested in Branch Street homicide

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of the primary suspect in a recent fatal shooting on Branch Street. 28-year-old Deon Conley was identified as the suspect in an alleged homicide that occurred on the just before 4 in the morning on Sunday, June 19. Officers who responded to the scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman dead after being shot inside business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy