ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut upsets No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Spain

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WtUp_0gK66LN000

Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut won 74.4 percent of his first-serve points while rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Mallorca Championship in Spain.

The Spaniard won 12 straight points early in the second set while easily beating the top-seeded Medvedev, who won’t play at upcoming Wimbledon because of the ban of Russian players due to the war in Ukraine. Medvedev won just 56 percent of his first-serve points.

Bautista Agut will next face Switzerland’s Antoine Bellier, who was a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2 winner over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reached the semis with the 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 triumph over Marcus Giron. Tsitsipas will face France’s Benjamin Bonzi, who was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

Rothesay International

Maxime Cressy recorded 10 aces while posting a 7-5, 7-5 upset of top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain to reach the semifinals at Eastbourne, England.

Cressy converted 79.5 percent of his first-serve points in the strong performance. He will next face sixth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur after the defending champion knocked off Tommy Paul 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Jack Draper in the other semifinal. Fritz defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, while Draper beat fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-3.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the upcoming Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years -- and 29th trophy of her singles career overall -- after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian's second serve.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Petra Kvitova crushes Jelena Ostapenko to take her Eastbourne crown

Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over the defending champion, Jelena Ostapenko, at the Rothesay International. Kvitova, twice a Wimbledon winner but loser of the 2011 Eastbourne final to Marion Bartoli, controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Daily Mail

WIMBLEDON DRAW: Emma Raducanu faces a tricky opener against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck - but avoids unstoppable Iga Swiatek in the top half of the draw, as Andy Murray is paired with Australia's James Duckworth

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are set for a Wimbledon opening-day double bill — but only if the US Open champion can prove her fitness this weekend. Their halves of the draw will play on Monday, but doubts remain over whether Raducanu can take to Centre Court. On Friday...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Spaniard#Russian#Australian
ESPN

2022 Wimbledon: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and everyone you should know

The tennis world has made the transition from France to England, from Paris to London, and -- perhaps, most importantly -- from clay to grass. It has been fewer than three weeks since the conclusion of the French Open, but -- ready or not -- it's time for Wimbledon. The players have made the switch from red to green -- some better than others -- and will now battle for the titles in the year's third major.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON 2022: Djokovic defends title; Swiatek seeded No. 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play begins Monday at what will now be a scheduled 14-day tournament for the first time, because there will be play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 9; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 10.
TENNIS
ESPN

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Petra Kvitova advance to Eastbourne semifinals

EASTBOURNE, England -- Beatriz Haddad Maia was given a helping hand in her bid for a third straight grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon. The Brazilian advanced to the semifinals at Eastbourne without hitting a ball Thursday after her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew because of a right elbow injury. Haddad Maia...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy