ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Throwback Thursday: Murder at the saloon

By TownLift // Cole Bagley
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5XGY_0gK66Hq600

PARK CITY, Utah. — On the evening of Monday, August 6, 1887, a squabble had ensued at the old Cupit & Brennan’s saloon. Once the altercation was taken outside, it quickly escalated, resulting in the murder of George Joe Hughes.

According to accounts from the Park Record, several men, including George Joe Hughes, Ed A. Shear, and James Moffat, were having a cordial conversation inside the Cupit & Brennan’s saloon when a man by the name of Neal Mulloy entered and accused Hughes of being a participant in the lynching of “Black Jack Murphy” in August of 1883.

After denying Mulloy’s claim, Mulloy called Hughes a liar and invited him to take the matter outside. While hoping to refrain from any violence, Hughes agreed to step outside and began making his way down the stairs. As he descended, the altercation intensified, and Mulloy began flashing his pistol. Once on the second stair, Hughes partially turned towards Mulloy, who pulled the trigger and delivered the fatal bullet, killing Hughes in cold blood. He then overpowered Shear and Moffat and escaped to the street.

Once he was arrested, Mulloy was sentenced to 12 years of hard labor in the penitentiary.

For more historical information, individuals can visit the Park City Museum website .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

MISSING PERSON: Elderly disabled man out of SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for an elderly man with a cognitive disability out of Salt Lake City has been issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Anatoly Soldatov, 83, was last seen near the City Library’s Arts Festival around 1 p.m. on June 25 wearing a plaid shirt, black […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem Police: Detectives foil traveling troupe of thieves

OREM, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Orem City Police Detectives were doing extra patrol work Friday at University Place mall when they noticed something seemed amiss at the Sunglass Hut. The longer a group of female “shoppers” lingered, the more sunglasses that seemed to disappear....
OREM, UT
Outsider.com

The Gabby Petito Story: Lifetime Movie Filming in Salt Lake City Mountains

Nearly a year has passed since travel vlogger Gabby Petito disappeared in the wilderness of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The FBI headed the missing persons investigation, partnering with multiple state law enforcement agencies. In all, it consisted of a month’s-long pursuit of the young woman’s killer, boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Now, the sad details of Gabby’s murder have gone public. In the meantime, the Lifetime movie, The Gabby Petito Story, has recently been seen filming in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Officials search for man in connection to Daybreak altercation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan officials are searching for a suspect in connection to an altercation that took place near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood. The man was last seen wearing a light gray sleeveless shirt with brown khaki shorts. Authorities say the altercation happened on June […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Convicted DV suspect steals motorcycle out of Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual suspected of stealing a motorcycle out of Sandy has been taken into custody.  Randy Martinez, 38, is currently facing one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, one count of Receiving or Transfering a Stolen Vehicle, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Without a […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: An unexpected apology Pt. 3

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a letter from the Utah state prison that got Shauna Rae Christensen’s attention. At first, she had no idea who Myron Lance was. But after reading it, she knew she had to respond.In 1966, her grandfather Grant Strong was killed in Salt Lake City. That’s all that her […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Throwback Thursday#The Saloon#Jack Murphy#Violent Crime#Cupit Brennan#Townlift Daily Newsletter
ABC4

UPD: Body found in car at Millcreek Walmart parking lot

MILLCREEK, UTAH (ABC4) – A body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Millcreek Friday evening, according to Unified Police. Officers say that there is “nothing suspicious” about the dead body. Unified Police were notified of the body, which was found in a car at 4627 S 900 E., around 5 p.m. An investigation […]
MILLCREEK, UT
kjzz.com

'Nothing to be ashamed of': Utah woman shares abortion story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Eight years ago, Heather Dinsmore had an abortion. The Salt Lake City resident is sharing her story, saying that "choosing not to bring a child into the world is nothing to be ashamed of." At the time, she had just moved to New...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 4

SLCPD: Auto-ped crash affects city traffic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed an auto-pedestrian crash that’s impacting traffic. Detective Michael Ruff told ABC4 that the crash occurred around North Temple and Redwood Road. At this time, traffic in the area is being affected. According to Ruff,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Crews rescue injured hiker in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a leg fracture in Davis County on Thursday. Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the 40-year-old woman was hiking the Deuel Creek trailhead in Centerville when she fractured her leg during the hike. Officials say nearby good samaritans hiked down […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man in custody after alleged motorcycle theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man has been charged after police say he was found on a stolen motorcycle, and he had a gun, which former convictions restrict him from carrying. Randy Martinez faces initial charges of:. Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Where to celebrate July 4th in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Though hazardous fire conditions have led community authorities to cancel July 4th public firework displays at Jordan Park and Liberty Park, there are still an array of events Utahns can attend to celebrate the birth of American independence.  4th of July Celebration at The Gateway The Gateway is excited to present a […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Sandy resident identified as victim in fatal Nevada crash

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy resident has been identified as the person killed in a June 14 crash south of West Wendover. The victim was driver Gennady Sarkisov, 45, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement. A passenger in the vehicle, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, was transported to an area hospital to be assessed for serious injuries.
WEST WENDOVER, NV
ABC4

Reckless driver arrested in Tooele County

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing criminal charges after police said he was driving recklessly in Tooele County Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 2:10 p.m. a Stockton officer saw a black Audi traveling at 81 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone near Connor and Silver Avenue on SR-81 in Stockton. The […]
STOCKTON, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy