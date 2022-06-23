ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Brooke Annibale Bringing 'Bigger, Bolder Sound' To Western Mass

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

In a world where tens of thousands of songs come out per day, one pop-folk singer/songwriter hopes her sound will be the one to stand out among the crowd.

Brooke Annibale has been professionally releasing music since she was 23 years old but finally feels like she's in a place where everything is coming together. The now 34-year-old artist will be performing at MASS MoCA in North Adams for the first time on July 2 and says she's been waiting for this moment for a while.

"Any shows right now are things that I'm really looking forward to because for two solid years, there weren't a lot of opportunities to play live," she said. "MASS MoCA and FreshGrass, they're very well renowned in the New England area...So it was exciting to get the invite."

The show comes on the heels of Annibale's performance at the Three Rivers Art Festival in her native Pittsburgh last month. This time around, the musician is looking to share her latest music with her New England audience.

Annibale put out two songs, "What If You," and "5 AM," since signing with Nettwerk Music Group earlier this year. She says these singles, as well as her upcoming album which will mark her major-label debut, are more authentic than anything she's released before.

"I think that this record has a bigger, bolder sound and spectrum of sound and emotions,"Annibale said. "Before I wasn't really saying anything...Whereas now it's like this song is about falling in love with my wife and this song is about being depressed sometimes. I'm just willing to share because we all have these experiences."

Annibale's music has garnered national praise from publications like Stereogum, the Wall Street Journal, NPR/World Cafe, Billboard, Consequence, American Songwriter, and Paste. However, she says getting local recognition is equally meaningful, if not more.

"I always enjoy playing shows in like smaller towns versus big cities because there's more of a chance to get to know people there," she Annibale said. "Like, if I were to do in New York City versus playing Western Mass, the Western Mass show might be more rewarding just because the people there are more excited."

No matter where she plays or how many publications run her name, Annibale says she can't imagine dedicating her life to anything else but music. People can catch Annibale's passionate performance by purchasing tickets online .

