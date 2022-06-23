ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Morgan State University’s AI Research Center Could Soon See $2M Bump

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOGCQ_0gK66DJC00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University in Baltimore could soon receive $2 million for its new artificial intelligence research center.

Legislation that would direct the money toward the university advanced last night in the U.S. House of Representatives, in part due to the efforts of Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD), according to congressional staff.

The funding was included in the Commerce, Justice, and Science and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for the fiscal year 2023, which was passed by a House Appropriations subcommittee and is set to go before the full committee for consideration, staff said.

Ruppersberger requested the funding on behalf of the university, which aims to tackle complex data projects related to the responsible and equitable deployment of artificial intelligence at the center, according to congressional staff.

The center will include a cutting-edge computer lab with high-performance workstations. Each workstation will be capable of delivering the equivalent of hundreds of traditional servers, staff said.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said that the center would, among many things, help address some of the problems associated with social inequity.

“As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative that social responsibility and equity be a part of the equation, particularly as it relates to artificial intelligence,” he said. “Through the efforts of the new Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan, our researchers will be able to solve complex real-world problems and address the potential bias that exists in the technology we have come to depend upon.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County’s Johnny Olszewski Discusses COVID-19 Recovery Efforts During Capitol Hill Visit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski went to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill and discuss county concerns and solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. (1/4) I was proud to spend the day in Washington, DC as co-chair of @NACoTweets’ Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC), a forum for urban county leaders and voice for America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the Administration. pic.twitter.com/QlPqsz3H7N — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 23, 2022 Olszewski said in a social media post that he met separately with lawmakers and White House senior staff to discuss the way that Baltimore County has been spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding is helping the county “get back on track” following the pandemic, Olszewski said. The county executive and co-chair of the National Association of Counties said he and other members of the Large Urban County Caucus went to Washington, D.C., to “deepen the discussion about the delivery of American Rescue Plan funding to residents” in counties across the United States.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott Frees Up $300K In Funding For Pro-Abortion Organizations To Assist Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore will provide $300,000 in grants to organizations that offer abortion and family planning services, according to city officials.  Mayor Brandon Scott announced the funding award just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. He also said he was appalled by the court’s decision. I am appalled by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Men have absolutely no place deciding what women do with their bodies. Make sure to vote this election cycle if you support a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Sup74yIHpy — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 24,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#College#Commerce#Justice#House Appropriations
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary

ROSEDALE, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore County delegation in officially breaking ground for a new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary School. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th. The $59.7 million project … Continue reading "BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary" The post BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Joins Workgroup Of 8 Governors Studying Recommendations On Gun Violence, School Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is one of eight governors on a bipartisan work group that will study state-level solutions to gun violence and safety at schools, the National Governors Association said. Three other Republican governors, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Spencer Cox of Utah and Henry McMaster, are on the group with four Democratic governors, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Kathy Hochul of New York, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, the organization said. In a June 9 letter to President Joe Biden, Hutchinson and Murphy, the association’s chair and vice chair, respectively, said they were forming the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Prepares For Increase In Patients After Roe V. Wade Overturned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has some of the strongest abortion protections in the country, and many women from other states are expected to turn here for access to the procedure. In Baltimore, abortion rights supporters gathered at the federal courthouse downtown after the stunning Supreme Court decision. Supporters of abortion rights are gathering at the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lDblVW0C4s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2022 Amy Blank told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that she cried after learning the news. “We’re a safe state, and if I have to be a safe home for women outside of Maryland, I will be,”...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Clinic Supports Older LGBTQ+ Population’s Needs Through ElderPride Program: ‘They Simply Age Differently’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chase Brexton Health Care, a medical clinic in Baltimore, has a program that meets the unique needs of older members of the LGBTQ+ community.  The ElderPride program provides the particularly vulnerable population with primary healthcare, dentistry, behavioral health and counseling, support groups, special events and financial and legal connections. “They’re often providing care in isolation, they might be disconnected from their family of origin, they’re much more likely to be childless,” said Sam McClure, Executive Director of the Center for LGBTQ+ Health Equity at Chase Brexton.  The clinic says that of the estimated three million LGBTQ+ people aged 55 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Holding Job Fair Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a job fair next week to hire office assistants, bus drivers, custodial workers, hall monitors and other positions. The fair is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job candidates are advised to dress professionally and come prepared with a copy of their resume and any other documents that highlight their skills. Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their RSVP receipt to avoid the check-in process. They should also apply for positions of interest on the City Schools website prior to the event. Potential employees should apply for positions of interest before the event, the school system said. On-site parking will be available on the Falls Road side of the school. Anyone who would like to register in advance for the job fair can do so at this link.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy