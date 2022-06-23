Baltimore City Public Schools Holding Job Fair Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a job fair next week to hire office assistants, bus drivers, custodial workers, hall monitors and other positions.

The fair is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job candidates are advised to dress professionally and come prepared with a copy of their resume and any other documents that highlight their skills.

Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their RSVP receipt to avoid the check-in process. They should also apply for positions of interest on the City Schools website prior to the event. Potential employees should apply for positions of interest before the event, the school system said.

On-site parking will be available on the Falls Road side of the school.

Anyone who would like to register in advance for the job fair can do so at this link .