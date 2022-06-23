ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Public Schools Holding Job Fair Next Week

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1751kS_0gK66BXk00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a job fair next week to hire office assistants, bus drivers, custodial workers, hall monitors and other positions.

The fair is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job candidates are advised to dress professionally and come prepared with a copy of their resume and any other documents that highlight their skills.

Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their RSVP receipt to avoid the check-in process. They should also apply for positions of interest on the City Schools website prior to the event. Potential employees should apply for positions of interest before the event, the school system said.

On-site parking will be available on the Falls Road side of the school.

Anyone who would like to register in advance for the job fair can do so at this link .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary

ROSEDALE, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore County delegation in officially breaking ground for a new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary School. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th. The $59.7 million project … Continue reading "BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary" The post BCPS, County officials to break ground for new replacement school for Red House Run Elementary appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Work To Beautify Baltimore, Improve Its Greenspaces

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members and leaders are working to beautify Baltimore this summer. Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday pulling weeds, picking up trash, and planting shrubs in Baltimore’s Upton community on the grounds of the former P.S. 103 This is where  Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, attended elementary school from 1914 to 1920. “It’s a historic landmark,” said Mary Urban, the WIN Waste Innovations Director of Communications, Community Engagement and Marketing. “They’re going to start doing renovations on this building so we want to make sure the rest of the block is going to be as...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western High School#Rsvp
baltimorebrew.com

Veteran of many city posts leaves Baltimore government

The Scott administration will now look for a third deputy city administrator. After serving five months as deputy city administrator, Chichi Nyagah-Nash is headed for an undisclosed job in the private sector, the Scott administration announced yesterday. A native of Kenya, Nyagah-Nash has been a quiet, well-respected “utility player” around...
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Families in Baltimore! June 24-26

There are lots of fun things happening for kids and families in Baltimore this weekend! Check out our round-up of area must-dos!. (Cool) Progeny is popping-up all over town this weekend! Join us for creative movement dance class at Towson University Community Dance, a farmers market scavenger hunt with TasteWise Kids at the 32nd Street Farmers Market, or berry picking at Hybridoma Organic Fruit Farm! Advanced registration required for the dance class and berry picking.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
travelexperta.com

A Lovely and Luxurious Apartment in The Historic City of Baltimore

We usually travel as a whole family, but this time I and my husband decided to go on a couple vacation. We have wanted to visit Maryland for a long time, so, we set Baltimore as our destination, to spend a couple of days I wanted to rent a small and cozy apartment, that’s when I found a lovely Lux Living 1BR Apartment. I’m going to write a full review about it.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Caribbean Carnival Comes To Clifton Park In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday. The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises “spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor.” The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free. An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance. Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘No Wire, No Hon’: Behind the Scenes of The Baltimore Anthology

Everyone wants to know about Harriet Tubman’s city. Whose is it, what happens here, and how we live it. How on the spectrum from “The Wire” to “Hairspray,” we birthed artists and thinkers as canonical as Edgar Allan Poe and Benjamin Banneker. But how does one capture Baltimore? A city as diverse and as tough as whatever the hell lives in the Inner Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy