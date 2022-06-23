ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told a Trump loyalist 'you would be committing a felony' after being told of a plan to use the DOJ to overturn the election

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlkqz_0gK666DM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TK4b6_0gK666DM00
Eric Herschmann, former White House attorney, speaks with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022.

(House Select Committee via AP

  • Eric Herschmann said he brutally mocked a plan to use the DOJ to provide cover to Trump's baseless claims.
  • The White House lawyer said he told a Trump loyalist that his plan was illegal and he would be "committing a felony."
  • Herschmann's testimony to the January 6 committee has been a key part of public hearings.

Former White House attorney Eric Herschmann told the House January 6 committee that he brutally mocked a plan from a Trump loyalist to hijack control of the Justice Department in a last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election.

"And when he finished discussing what he planned on doing, I said, 'good, fucking, excuse me, f-ing, a-hole, congratulations you just admitted that your first step or act you would take as attorney general would be committing a felony and violating rule 6c," Herschmann told the panel, per an excerpt of his previously private deposition that was released on Thursday.

Herschmann, who has garnered a reputation for his blunt testimony , added that sarcastically offered his congratulations to Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist working at the DOJ, who was pitching Trump on a plan to take control of the department.

"'You are clearly the right candidate for this job,'" Herschmann said he told Clark, adding later that the plan was simply "asinine."

Thursday's January 6 committee hearing is focused on Clark's plan that would see him installed as the nation's top law enforcement official. Once in power, Clark, as acting attorney general, would then write letters to Georgia and other state officials telling them that the department had found evidence to support Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud. According to Rep. Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the committee, then-acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue, no such evidence existed.

Instead, Clark's draft letter was seen as an effort to give federal cover to those who wanted to cast doubt on the 2020 election. In the ensuing chaos, Trump could have found a way to cling to power.

"What was his only qualification?" Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said of Clark during the hearing, "that he would do whatever the president wanted him to do — that he would overturn a free and fair election."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 83

Horse Face
1d ago

This is a prime example of the direction republicans are going. No felony to great to ignore.

Reply(21)
30
tex1
1d ago

you just can't argue with trumpsters , these people believe JFK is coming back from the dead .

Reply(7)
38
LagrangePoint
20h ago

Clark would be the sacrificial lamb and Trump would deny barely knowing the man.

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Loyalist#Election Fraud#House Select Committee#The Justice Department
Salon

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Monica Lewinsky expertly mocks Ron Johnson over his reaction to Jan 6 revelations: ‘Dude, don’t blame the intern’

Monica Lewinsky’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of hits and her latest remarks to Sen Ron Johnson is no exception.On Wednesday, the Vanity Fair contributor offered her two cents in response to a video of Mr Johnson that went viral on Tuesday. In the video, Mr Johnson is seen responding to some incendiary claims made about his office during Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing and their handling of an envelope containing information about a fake electors scheme.Mr Johnson tells reporters in the video that the envelope in question was likely passed along to then-vice president Mike Pence by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy