ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LaDainian Tomlinson turns 43: Five things you may not know about the Hall of Fame running back

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the fifth overall pick in the 2001 draft, the Chargers selected a somewhat obscure running back from TCU by the name of LaDainian Tomlinson. While not everyone knew his name then, Tomlinson quickly became a household name after a breakout rookie season with the Chargers. Over the next decade, the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Browns’ plan revealed if Deshaun Watson is suspended

The future of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains very much uncertain. And the same can be said for his fellow quarterback, Baker Mayfield. That leaves the Browns in an unexpected position. They were certain their quarterback woes would come to an end with the acquisition of Watson, but it’s only ended up muddying the waters further. And as the NFL deliberates on a potential suspension for Watson, Cleveland is busy creating contingency plans.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Barry Sanders
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Chargers#Tcu#L T#Mvp#Afc
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Alvin Kamara facing significant suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will likely face a notable suspension for an incident in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara was accused of felony battery over a concerning incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. Charges are still pending in the case, but that does not preclude the NFL from handing down its own discipline via the personal conduct policy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant reacts to Arch Manning commitment

Arch Manning announced his highly anticipated college commitment to the University of Texas, and former Texas basketball standout Kevin Durant appears to be pleased with Manning’s decision. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023, shared the news Thursday on social media. Durant took to Twitter...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

49ers Hall of Famer Hugh 'The King' McElhenny dies at age 93

Hugh “The King” McElhenny, known as one of the most exciting open-field runners in NFL history, died on Friday, June 17, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday. McElhenny was 93. His son-in-law, Chris Permann, told the Hall of Fame that McElhenny died of natural causes...
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Out in second straight game

Riley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, marking his second straight absence. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Riley finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row not because he's dealing with an injury or an illness, but because manager Brian Snitker wants to give the 25-year-old a proper day off. That was supposed to happen Wednesday, but Riley ended up playing the final two innings of Atlanta's 4-3 win. Riley may still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity Thursday, but Snitker ideally prefers to keep him out of the field for the day.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy