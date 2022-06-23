Drunk Man With Pants Down Caught Urinating In Calvert County: Sheriff

Daniel Eric Hernandez aka David Isaias Granados Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

A strange scene unfolded in Calvert County when a man was caught urinating with his pants down before fleeing and attempting to bite a sheriff's deputy, according to authorities.

Daniel Eric Hernandez, also known as “David Isaias Granados,” 24, who has no fixed address, was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly walking with his pants down while intoxicated and then attempting to elude arrest, officials announced on Thursday, June 23.

It is alleged that on Friday, June 17, a sheriff's deputy responded to the area of Route 260 and Bayside Road in Chesapeake Bay to conduct a welfare check of a person who appeared intoxicated and was walking around with his pants down.

Deputies observed the suspect running on foot through several fenced-in backyards of residences in the area and was seen urinating in the parking lot of West Marina, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

When contact was made with him, officials said that Hernandez attempted to flee on foot, and when deputies attempted to take him into contact, he allegedly attempted to bite one.

Hernandez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Intoxicated public disturbance;

Second-degree assault;

Resisting or interfering with arrest;

Indecent exposure.

He is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center pending his next court appearance.

