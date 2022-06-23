ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche a win away from dethroning 2-time champ Lightning

By PAT GRAHAM
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsYjF_0gK64e1700

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche weren't all that interested in glancing back at the simmering controversy over the way Game 4 ended in overtime.

Of way more importance was looking ahead to this: A chance to clinch the franchise's first Stanley Cup title since 2001. In front of their home fans, too, where ticket prices have soared to more than $1,300 for an upper-level seat.

On Friday night in Game 5, Colorado has a chance to not only dethrone two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, but possibly jumpstart its own dynasty. behind a core of young, dynamic players like Makar

“It’s going to be the toughest one that we’ve had so far,” said Makar, whose team leads 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and boasts a 3-1 mark in close-out games this postseason. “We have to expect them to bring obviously everything they have at us because it’s do-or-die. We just have to be ready."

The Lightning weren unhappy with how things ended in overtime on Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri, injured thumb and all, scored the winner on a shot that slipped under the right arm of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay's gripe: The Avalanche appeared to have too many players on the ice.

A day later, Lightning coach Jon Cooper softened his stance.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s water under the bridge now," Cooper said. "It should be a hell of a Game 5."

All Colorado needs is one win in three tries — two at home — for its third Stanley Cup title since relocating to Denver from Quebec in 1995-96. The Avalanche swept Florida in their inaugural season and earned title No. 2 in '01 with a Game 7 win at home over the New Jersey Devils.

Back then, Hall of Fame forward Joe Sakic was leading the charge on the ice.

Now, his fingerprints are all over this fast-flying team as the general manager. He saw five players he picked up right before or during the season combine for five points on the tying and winning goals in Game 4. Kadri was acquired by Sakic as part of a deal with Toronto in 2019.

Sakic assembled this squad around playmakers such as Makar, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. They've been a big reason why this team is 15-3 in these playoffs and on the verge of knocking off the champs.

“You can see they’re hungry,” said Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, who won six Stanley Cup titles as a player and another with the Avalanche as an assistant coach in 2001. “Landeskog’s been in the league for a long time, MacKinnon’s been in the league for a long time and now they’re getting a taste and they’re right on the cusp of something pretty exciting.”

But win No. 16 won't be easy. Rarely is this time of year.

“They’re probably preaching, ‘They’ve never been here. They’re going to be tight’ and that’s fair," said MacKinnon, who scored his first goal of the series Wednesday. "But we’ll be ready to go. We’ve been great under pressure all playoffs, all season.”

This is a proud Lightning crew who've bounced back before. They faced a 2-0 series deficit in the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers before rallying. They also were down 3-2 to Toronto in the first round.

“If there’s one thing I know about this group it’s that we respond well to adversity,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We’re a resilient group. We believe in what we have.”

DARCY’S REBOUND

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper rebounded from being pulled in Game 3 with a 37-save performance Wednesday. He also had an assist on the winning goal when he sent the puck to Artturi Lehkonen, who dished it over to Kadri. Kuemper became the first goalie in league history to record an assist in OT of a Stanley Cup Final game, according to NHL Stats.

“Great awareness by Kuemps,” Landeskog said.

COMEBACK KIDS

The Game 4 win marked the 15th time this season the Avalanche have rallied for the victory after trailing in the third. That total (11 in the regular season, four in the playoffs) is tied for third-most in a season in NHL history. The top mark belongs to the Anaheim Ducks, who had 22 in the 2014-15 season.

“Our guys have done a nice job of focusing on our things and it’s given us success,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. We’re going to continue with that.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Avalanche fan made ultimate sacrifice to honor deceased friend

A Colorado Avalanche fan was banned from games at the Ball Arena for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after spreading his deceased friend’s ashes onto the ice on Jan. 8. The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history after winning Game 4 in overtime over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That gave them the chance to win the Cup in front of their home fans at Ball Arena in Game 5 on Friday, June 24. But one fan in particular will not be allowed to attend the game live.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Denver, CO
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports

Few teams have had playoff run as dominant as Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning the franchise’s third Stanley cup and first since the 2000-01 season. They have an opportunity to clinch that title on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, ABC). If they are able to do it, whether it is in Game 5, 6, or 7, it will cap off one of the most dominant postseason performances we have seen from a team in the modern era.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

Welcome back, Nazem Kadri. After missing nearly three weeks due to injury, Kadri scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning – and to the brink of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, meaning Colorado is just one win away from its first Cup since 2001.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

The NHL’s “too many men” game sheet isn’t a smoking gun, but the videos raise more questions

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night saw Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche score at 12:02 of the first overtime period, giving Colorado a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead. However, that goal was controversial; Lightning head coach Jon Cooper only answered a single question after the game, saying “You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably should still be playing.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy