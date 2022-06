CARLISLE, PA: It is with great sadness that, at age 67, Jim passed away in the comfort of his home on June 26, 2022, with his wife by his side after battling Pancreatic Cancer. Jim was born in Geneva, NY on December 21, 1954, and grew up in the Phelps, NY area graduating from Midlakes High School in 1973. He attended SUNY Brockport before starting 20 years of employment with Garlock Inc. in Palmyra, NY. With most of his career in manufacturing management, he successfully pioneered his own family business bringing him to Carlisle, PA in 2003 after living in Charlotte, NC for five years prior.

