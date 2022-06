NEWBERRY COUNTY — County council named nominees to the Economic Development Strategic Planning Task Force. The task force is expected to meet over the next six to nine months to craft a new five-year economic development strategic plan. Assisted by staff and some professional consultants, the group will help guide this process and help determine numerous things such as Newberry County Economic Development’s mission and vision statements; what the primary target business sectors should be; what kind of economic development product (sites, buildings and infrastructure) need to be invested in; how to apply development incentives; how economic development efforts should be structured, etc.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO