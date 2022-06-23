ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Search & Rescue Responds to Lost Dirt Bikers Along Sisquoc River

Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) At approximately 10 pm on Sunday, June 19, 2022, SBCSAR was paged by the County Emergency Dispatch Center regarding the receipt of an S.O.S. distress signal along the Sisquoc River just West of South Fork in the San Rafael Wilderness of them stating...

www.edhat.com

