Search & Rescue Responds to Lost Dirt Bikers Along Sisquoc River

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and prize-winning filmmaker Michael Love are thrilled to announce a newly produced film, Birds of Lake Los Carneros, shot at the special Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historical Preserve (LLC) owned and managed by the City of Goleta, in California. The innovative film is rich in bird conservation, local history, and ecology. Movie footage includes iconic shots of hummingbirds, predators, and new chicks as well as other important wildlife around the lake. Birds of Lake Los Carneros celebrates local and migrating birds at LLC, raises awareness about the importance of this open space for providing critical habitat to avifauna and other wildlife, and inspires community environmental stewardship and nature conservation of this stunning gem. The film can be viewed here: https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/learning-resources/

GOLETA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO