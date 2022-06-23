ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria to open in Oak Creek mid-summer

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria announced its new store in Oak Creek is slated to open mid-summer. It is the restaurant's fifth Milwaukee area location.

The new store, located near Drexel Town Square at 8171 S. Howell Ave., Suite 300, will offer carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery.

Lou Malnati is looking to fill various positions at the new location, including phone staff, delivery drivers and kitchen crew. An open interview hiring event will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milwaukee located at 7980 South Market St. in Oak Creek.

There will be scheduled interviews. Free personal pizza coupons will be given to anyone who completes an interview. Qualified candidates can apply through Indeed, Snagajob or online by clicking here. [ loumalnatis.com ] .

Team members will receive paid training, free employee meals, and benefits for qualitied full-time employees.

“We set the bar high when it comes to hospitality, and what we strive to deliver has been returned by the Milwaukee community in ways we could not have imagined,” says Marc Malnati, owner, a second-generation family member who proudly carries on the Malnati family tradition. “In the midst of our second year as the sponsor of Summerfest Children’s Fest Day and on the cusp of opening our fifth location here, we could not be more grateful for how we’ve been welcomed as part of the fabric of this vibrant community.”

According to a news release, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Oak Creek is planning a mid-summer opening and joins a full-service, dine-in restaurant in Brookfield as well as carryout and delivery stores in Fox Point, Greenfield and Waukesha.

