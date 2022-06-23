Crews repairing section of Pecan Road

PONCA CITY — Under the Consent Agenda, the City Commission approved the minutes of the Ponca City Board of Commissioners regular session held May 23, 2022; A resolution appropriating money for the payment of claims against the City of Ponca City. A resolution designating certain City employees as purchasing...
STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested this week after authorities say he burglarized and set his former step-father’s home on fire in Pawnee County. Alvin George Andrews was named as a person of interest in the burglary on fire which happened on June 14, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANSAS (KSNT) – New improvements may be coming to Kansas’ passenger rail system, including expanded routes to and from cities in Oklahoma and Missouri. The Kansas Department of Transportation released a copy of its State Rail Plan draft on June 22. The almost 200-page document gives details of freight rail networks, commodity flows, economic data […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and was impaled by a wrought iron fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Emergency crews have...
Body Ponca City UPS driver retires after 3.5 decades behind the wheel with a spotless record proving we do need more women in trucking. Favorite Safety Tip: Stay back and make sure you see it all. “Awareness of your surroundings and others gives you time to adjust to conditions,” says Kathleen.
PONCA CITY, Okla. — A case of shoplifting turned deadly in Ponca City. Police say suspect stole alcohol and a car to get away from officers. Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident. OSBI said the suspect was shot and killed by an officer...
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. USA Rare Earth LLC will invest $100...
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Authorities have found a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. An urgent search is underway for a missing 13-year-old Ponca City girl last seen over the weekend. Authorities say the teenager was last seen Sunday. She has black hair, dark brown...
(Stillwater, Okla) — On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:32 a.m., Stillwater Police responded to Dollar General (1608 N Cimarron Plaza) for a commercial alarm. When the initial officer arrived he noticed that the glass door on the front of the business was broken and there was a large amount of glass on the ground, both inside and outside of the business.
