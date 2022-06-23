ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Crews repairing section of Pecan Road

kaynewscow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWKIRK — Crews are pouring concrete today on Pecan Road between...

kaynewscow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Notes from the June 13 City Commission meeting

PONCA CITY — Under the Consent Agenda, the City Commission approved the minutes of the Ponca City Board of Commissioners regular session held May 23, 2022; A resolution appropriating money for the payment of claims against the City of Ponca City. A resolution designating certain City employees as purchasing...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 17-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs June 20-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Kay County, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
County
Kay County, OK
City
Newkirk, OK
KWCH.com

Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and was impaled by a wrought iron fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Emergency crews have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

$100 Million Rare-Earth Metals Facility Coming to Oklahoma

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. USA Rare Earth LLC will invest $100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
1600kush.com

Stillwater Police seeking public help to find suspects

(Stillwater, Okla) — On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:32 a.m., Stillwater Police responded to Dollar General (1608 N Cimarron Plaza) for a commercial alarm. When the initial officer arrived he noticed that the glass door on the front of the business was broken and there was a large amount of glass on the ground, both inside and outside of the business.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy