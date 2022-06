WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on criminal mischief and theft from vehicle charges. Authorities state that on June 20, police received reports of multiple criminal mischief and theft from vehicle incidents that had occurred in the area of the 200 block of North Market Street. Through the course of an investigation, officers identified 33-year-old Urian Fisher as a suspect in connection with four separate incidents. Warrants were obtained for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident on June 21.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO