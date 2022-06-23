Bakunyuu Nurse Choukyou ~Yakan Shift Etsuraku Karte~

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

CoD: Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa Side Easter Egg Guide

The swampland of Shi No Numa has returned to Call of Duty Zombies with Vanguard's Season 4 update. Treyarch's enhanced version of Shi No Numa introduces a brand-new main storyline quest, and the map also returns with both old and new side Easter eggs to uncover. Here we walk you through completing Shi No Numa's side Easter eggs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deadly Class #53 - A Fond Farewell, Part Five

There's nothing more beautiful than a total retreat from reality with someone you love in a place where you can leave behind all the noise, greed, and hate for a quiet and simple life. But does such a place truly exist? And if it does, how could the rabid monsters not come to destroy it?
Gamespot

Nounai Kanojo - No~Strike - Josou Series Collector's Edition Pack

Latest on Nounai Kanojo - No~Strike - Josou Series Collector's Edition Pack. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Nounai Kanojo - No~Strike - Josou Series Collector's Edition Pack, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Fighting Legends Pack

Sign In to follow. Follow Fighting Legends Pack, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch Edition - Release Date and Physical Edition Announcement

Hello Games and Bandai Namco Europe today announce that the Nintendo Switch version of No Man’s Sky will be released worldwide on October 7th 2022. It will be available digitally through Nintendo’s own e-shop and physically through all good retailers. For the first time ever, a physical PlayStation 5 version will also be made available on the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#369) - June 23, 2022

You've come for another Wordle guide and that's exactly what you're going to get on this fine Thursday. The puzzle on June 23 is, luckily, not as difficult as yesterday's Wordle, which managed to trip up thousands of people. Don't let that happen to you today; use the right starting word, follow our guide, and you'll continue your streak without breaking a sweat.
TECHNOLOGY

