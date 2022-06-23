Adoption Option: Jamison the cattle dog at Midlands Humane Society
A 10-month-old cattle dog named Jamison is at the Midlands Humane Society and this very good boy needs a forever home.
Mariah with the humane society told us about this friendly guy. She said they’re surprised he’s still there since he’s such a good-natured dog.
- Jaminson is a neutered cattle dog mix who is full of energy. Moriah says they think he’ll acclimate to most any family.
Kids and other dogs are okay.
- He may chase cats a little bit because of the herding nature in him
- Walks well on leash
- He knows a few tricks, but he could use a family to work on his basic obedience
Reach out to the Midlands Humane Society for more information:
midlandshumanesociety.org
712-396-2270
