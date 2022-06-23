ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Adoption Option: Jamison the cattle dog at Midlands Humane Society

By Chris Swaim
 2 days ago
A 10-month-old cattle dog named Jamison is at the Midlands Humane Society and this very good boy needs a forever home.

Mariah with the humane society told us about this friendly guy. She said they’re surprised he’s still there since he’s such a good-natured dog.

  • Jaminson is a neutered cattle dog mix who is full of energy. Moriah says they think he’ll acclimate to most any family.

  • Kids and other dogs are okay.

    • He may chase cats a little bit because of the herding nature in him
  • Walks well on leash
  • He knows a few tricks, but he could use a family to work on his basic obedience

Reach out to the Midlands Humane Society for more information:
midlandshumanesociety.org
712-396-2270

