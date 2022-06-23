ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says he's 'example' for COVID-19 vaccinations

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqX0n_0gK62wjN00
Virus Outbreak Congress Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

White House Covid coordinator tells parents to vaccinate their children even if they have IMMUNITY from a previous infection: Covid cases drop 11% - below 100,000 per day mark for first time since May

The White House's chief covid coordinator is recommending that young children who have already been infected with the virus still get vaccinated - even as data shows they suffer limited risk of hospitalization and death and that natural immunity is effective at preventing the worst outcomes. The shots' rollout began...
U.S. POLITICS
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel mystery of rare neurodevelopmental disorder, provide definitive diagnoses to 21 families worldwide

A collaborative team of scientists led by Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine has discovered 15 additional genetic mutations in the KCNK9 gene that cause a neurodevelopmental syndrome. Symptoms of the disorder range from speech and motor impairment to behavioral abnormalities, intellectual disability and distinctive facial features. "Until now, only...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Polio virus in London sewage puts U.K. on high alert

The United Kingdom is on high alert after polio virus was found in its sewage system. Public health officials in the country are now urging anyone who is not fully immunized to get vaccinated immediately. The World Health Organization said it confirmed that “vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2” was found in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Vaccine Waiver Deal Threatens Investment for Future Crises

A global agreement for waiving Covid-19 vaccine patent protections could endanger future pandemic responses while doing little to address current access to doses, according to critics of the plan. The World Trade Organization last week approved a deal to loosen intellectual property protections that many policy professionals say will shatter...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
Michigan Advance

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White House#The Associated Press
Vox

Yes, you should test for Covid before going to a gathering

Sorry to disappoint, but Covid-19 is still a present and persistent threat. The United States is amid a months-long ascent of confirmed cases — with no sign of leaders reimplementing mask mandates and two new, potentially more infectious omicron subvariants rearing their ugly heads — just as summer party season is in full swing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Poliovirus may be spreading in London; virus detected in sewage for months

A vaccine-derived version of poliovirus has repeatedly surfaced in London sewage over the past several months, suggesting there may be a cryptic or hidden spread among some unvaccinated people, UK health officials announced Wednesday. No polio cases have been reported so far, nor have any identified cases of paralysis. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

The Vaccination Divide: Where Pathogens Meet Politics

The following article is an opinion piece written by Michael S. Kinch. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Anti-vaccine sentiments were deeply entrenched in society before the first vaccine was discovered in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Dr Fauci pushes back against ‘absurd’ claims on booster shots

A Republican senator's claims regarding the efficacy of booster vaccines in children are "absurd", US chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said.In May the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reccomended booster vaccines for children aged 5-11.Rand Paul, the senator for Kentucky, said that there was not enough proof from the government for booster vaccines to be given to children.Dismissing Mr Paul's claims, Dr. Fauci said that the use of boosters had a “clear cut clinical effect”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceEyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in ArizonaBoris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy