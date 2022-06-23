ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardsboro, VT

School district plans to incorporate Robert’s Rules, may reinstate transportation committee

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARDSBORO- On Monday, the River Valleys Unified School District met for their last regular meeting until August as they, too, enter...

www.dvalnews.com

WCAX

Vt. officials: GOP candidate violated financial disclosure law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont elections officials say a GOP candidate running for lieutenant governor appears to be breaking election law. Under a 2017 state law, candidates seeking statewide office are required to disclose their income, but they say Rutland’s Greg Thayer appears to be in violation of that law.
VERMONT STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Beaver Street project celebrates completion

WILMINGTON - Wilmington Works director Meg Staloff introduced artists Elise and Payne Junker during Saturday’s dedication of the new Beaver Street Art Project. The metal sculpture was designed and created at the Junkers’ art studio in Chester. The art was hung on a concrete retaining wall next to the Richards Group insurance building at the corner of Beaver and East Main streets. The creation includes multiple sections reflecting well-known Wilmington buildings including the Crafts Inn, town hall, and Pettee Memorial Library, as well as classic representations including a sugar house, covered bridge, water wheel, wildlife, and the Hoot, Toot, and Whistle Railroad. Music was provided by Joe and Holly Fourtner.
WILMINGTON, VT
Deerfield Valley News

MOOver plans fireworks buses

WILMINGTON - Southeast Vermont Transit, also known as SEVT or the MOOver, is running additional buses for Wilmington’s Independence Day fireworks. The fireworks will begin around dusk on Saturday, July 2, at Hayford Field. At 6:15 pm the MOOver will begin free shuttle service to and from two park-and-ride lots - Howe Farm and the Wilmington Town Garage. At the conclusion of the fireworks buses will return to the lots.
WILMINGTON, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Free summer recreation program extends hours, offers breakfast

WILMINGTON - Wilmington Middle School Summer Recreation is sponsoring a free extended day program for the week of Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8, at the Old School Community Center. The program will include outdoor and challenge activities along with daily Japanese drumming - Taiko - demonstrations and workshops led by a master teacher from Burlington Taiko.
WILMINGTON, VT
WCAX

Proposed Rutland business comes to a halt after community backlash

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning request, following community outcry. For months, Eric Fletcher was making headway to open a gunsmith business. When he applied to rezone his home, which is located adjacent to Northeast Primary School, he was flooded with a negative community response.
RUTLAND, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Senate candidate visits

WHITINGHAM - The Whitingham Town Republican Committee will be holding an informational meeting with guest speaker Gerald Malloy, Republican candidate for the US Senate. Time will be available for questions and answers. Join on Monday, June 27, at the Whitingham Community Church at 7 pm. All are welcome.
WHITINGHAM, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Jeld-Wen closes Springfield plant, lays off 80

Springfield, VT — Just a day after hiring a new chief financial officer, window and door manufacturer Jeld-Wen announced it will close it’s Springfield plant and merge operations with the company’s Ludlow location. As a result, 80 employees were recently informed that they would be laid off.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire reactions to end of Roe v. Wade

On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court rules 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, granting a request from the State of Mississippi that effectively overturns the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, ending unfettered access to abortion across the United States. In New Hampshire, responses continue to...
Deerfield Valley News

Firefighters auction

HALIFAX - On Saturday, July 2, starting at 10 am, the Halifax firefighters will have their annual auction at the firehouse located at 118 Branch Road. Many items will be auctioned off. Refreshments will be on sale.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
mynbc5.com

Wrecked plane removed from river after pilot survives crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A team of salvage experts worked alongside experienced divers and firefighters Thursday to remove a plane from the longest river in New England — a day after a pilot from Vermont survived crashing into the water. "We don’t want (the wreckage) out there another day...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Changes to Fourth of July fair

WARDSBORO - The 2022 Fourth of July street fair and parade will take place on Monday, July 4, with the street fair beginning at 9 am and the parade at 10 am. The street fair and parade will take on a slightly different look this year. While trying to balance the normal level of fun and excitement usually enjoyed with an eye on keeping the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee for the Wardsboro Fourth of July celebration has decided to offer a streamlined version of the annual event. They have limited the street vendors to local artisans only, while still offering homemade pies, strawberry shortcake, chicken barbecue, doughnuts, and coffee. Some of the traditional events, such as the children’s games, the quilt show, the white elephant, and the hamburger and hot dog booth, will not be offered this year but the commitee hopes they will be back in 2023.
WARDSBORO, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Cleon and Leon Boyd celebration of life, reception

WILMINGTON - A celebration of life for Cleon and Leon Boyd will be held at 11 am on Saturday July 9, at the Boyd Family Farm, 125 East Dover Road. A reception will be held following the service at Adams Farm, 15 Higley Hill Road. Please bring a chair if you have one and please bring a dish to share if you would like to but it’s not required.
WILMINGTON, VT

