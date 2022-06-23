School district plans to incorporate Robert’s Rules, may reinstate transportation committee

WARDSBORO - The 2022 Fourth of July street fair and parade will take place on Monday, July 4, with the street fair beginning at 9 am and the parade at 10 am. The street fair and parade will take on a slightly different look this year. While trying to balance the normal level of fun and excitement usually enjoyed with an eye on keeping the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee for the Wardsboro Fourth of July celebration has decided to offer a streamlined version of the annual event. They have limited the street vendors to local artisans only, while still offering homemade pies, strawberry shortcake, chicken barbecue, doughnuts, and coffee. Some of the traditional events, such as the children’s games, the quilt show, the white elephant, and the hamburger and hot dog booth, will not be offered this year but the commitee hopes they will be back in 2023.

WARDSBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO