Dive into Summer Poolooza with free Tucson Parks and Recreation parties

If the idea of summer travel has you feeling a little road-weary and budget-conscious , consider a free weeknight poolside retreat right here in Tucson.

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a weekly Wednesday night pool party at various public pools around the city.

Named Summer Poolooza, the events will include food, music and inflatables. The Ready, Set, Rec! vans equipped with games and activities will also make an appearance.

In addition to the Summer Poolooza, Tucsonans will have more opportunities to swim starting Sunday, June 26 when the city will open two additional public pools, the Oury and Palo Verde pools.

When the pools opened on Thursday, June 2 earlier this month, the city said only 10 pools would open due to a lifeguard shortage .

On Thursday, July 23, the City of Tucson then announced efforts to increase pay to $16.75/hour and hold additional lifeguard certification classes have yielded the desired result, adding to its lifeguard staff.

Entrance is free to the parties and all city pools this summer.

Summer Poolooza



June 29, 5-7 p.m.

Sunnyside Pool, 1725 E. Bilby Rd.

July 2, 4-7 p.m. (Red, White, Blue Splash Bash)

Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Ct.

July 6, 5-7 p.m.

Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Rd.

July 13, 5-7 p.m.

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

July 20, 5-7 p.m.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

July 27, 5-7 p.m.

Mansfield Pool, 2275 N. 4th Ave.



Additional pools opening



Oury Pool, 665 N Hughes St. (opens Sunday, June 26)

Sunday-Wednesday from Noon-6 p.m

Palo Verde Pool, 355 S. Mann Ave. (opens Wednesday, June 29)

Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.



Find more info on public pool addresses and hours at the City of Tucson website .

