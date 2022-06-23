ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Texas Boy, 13, Crashes Stolen Car While Live-Streaming, Killing Passenger

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Four teenage boys — ages 13, 13, 14 and 15 — were involved in a crash in Abilene, Texas , that resulted in one death and three injuries.

The incident occurred early Wednesday (June 22) after a stolen 2018 Audi S5 coupe was reported to have been involved in a crash at 3:09 a.m. by the car's security system, according to the Abilene Police Department . Minutes later, one of the boy's parents reported the teenagers were live-streaming on social media in a stolen car .

Shortly before 4 a.m., the owner of the Audi reported the vehicle missing from his home in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue. Elsewhere, the Callahan County Sheriff's Department reported a theft at a convenience store which is believed to be linked to the teenagers in the stolen Audi.

At 4:07 a.m., Abilene police found the stolen Audi at a hotel near Highway 351 and I-20 where it collided with an unoccupied patrol car. A second cop car was trying to get the Audi to stop, but the car was able to flee. Officers didn't actively pursue the stolen vehicle.

Two minutes later, the stolen Audi got into a major accident at the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Boulevard. The car crashed into a traffic pole. Nearby officers and paramedics extracted the injured boys from the car.

Police said three of the boys were injured, including the 13-year-old driver. The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns. The 15-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second 13-year-old passenger was killed in the crash . The names of the boys are being withheld due to their ages.

The 13-year-old driver was released from the hospital Wednesday evening. He was immediately taken to the police department where he was interviewed and charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder. He was taken to Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Abilene Police Department at 325-676-6610.

